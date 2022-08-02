ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$305.5M in SNAP benefits provided for August

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 108

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August

As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
fox7austin.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Illinois manufacturers excited about growth of industry

Two council members of the City of Coffee City who have turned in letters of resignation say they will return to the meeting Monday to make quorum. Boats have run aground on sandbars, and underwater obstacles have been exposed; obstacles which can strand or damage boats, and there have already been boaters that had to be rescued.
ILLINOIS STATE
KLTV

How to prepare for sales tax-free weekend amid high inflation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This weekend kicks off the annual Sales Tax-Free weekend in Texas. Sales Tax-Free Weekend starts on Friday, Aug. 5th and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. Dating back to the ‘90′s, the holiday was created to benefit consumers at a period where costs for back-to-school became expensive. In the south, mainly in Texas, tax-free weekend gained popularity from consumers as it saved families money on school supplies.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Nutrition#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Texans#Medicaid
CBS DFW

Inflation pay helps North Texas workers keep up with rising costs

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While rising costs continue to eat at our wallets, some North Texas counties and businesses are paying their employees more with inflation pay. The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday decided to dish out $40 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to pay each of its full time employees $6,000.In Tarrant County, they are paying its full time employees $4,900 more in an effort to fight off inflation as prices continue to increase. The increases in both counties will happen in three installments until the end of the year. "We want to have a strong workforce,...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving

TOLAR, Texas (AP) - One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the center...
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
DALLAS, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy