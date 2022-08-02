Storm chances to increase slightly in and around Tucson

Read on www.kgun9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Related
KGUN 9
Another down day before a more active Monsoon weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drier and warmer air mass today, but more active for the weekend. We will see another down day, with only a 30 to 40% chance for storms today and tonight in Tucson. Increasing moisture will return for a better chance of showers and storms...
KGUN 9
Warm temperatures and a good chance of rain carry into the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will stay warm and monsoon will remain active to finish the week and go into the weekend. Ample moisture will provide us with a daily dose of scattered thunderstorms through the beginning of next week. One concern will be heavy rain falling on top...
KGUN 9
Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week and into the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active for the next several days as plenty of moisture stays in place and provides the fuel for more thunderstorm development through the weekend. Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and localized flooding. Flooding will be a concern in areas where the...
KGUN 9
Cloudy skies and muggy conditions to start Wednesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and rainy weather continues to be the theme of the week in Southern Arizona. While we are in the heart of monsoon season, expect daily storms. Today, storm chances are highest in the afternoon and evening hours. The forecast shows showers moving through the Tucson metro area in the late afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGUN 9
Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
Rescues, power outages, road closures reported in Cochise Co.
Hundreds of people are left in the dark after severe weather passed through Cochise County Wednesday night.
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.
If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding Advisory issued for parts of Pima County Wednesday
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest weather news.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pfonline.com
An Opportunity for a Second Chance
Standout finishing shops make a commitment to continuous improvement not only in the production lines they run, but in the operators and skilled workforce that keeps product moving out the door. A key differentiator that sets a shop apart is how it values and supports the team that runs its operation. Perfection Industrial Finishing (Tucson, Arizona) is one shop that excels at this, and the shop has grown drastically since its humble beginnings as a small auto body paint shop that Founder Charles Zinke started out of his garage.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rents Increased 0.9% over the Past Month
Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. In the report, trends in the Tucson rental market are evaluated, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 0.9% over the past month, and have...
TPD targeting three crime "hot spots" with new strategy
Police say they will add more resources and work with neighbors, businesses and city officials to find the root of the problem.
Pinal County residents are getting a new route, alleviating traffic
Meridian ConstructionRay Telles, PIO for the Public works Department. (Pinal County, AZ) The meridian project started in August 2021 and is coming to an end this summer. The meridian needed to be done around this time since State Route 24 (SR 24) was also opening.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 12:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1245 PM MST. * At 1205 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elgin, or 20 miles southwest of Benson, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on I-10 had to be detoured west of Mescal because of two crashes on Thursday, Aug. 4. A crash involving an RV and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes at Milepost 292 near Marsh Station Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Westbound traffic was diverted to State Route 90.
DPS: Migrant running across freeway hit, killed by suspected DUI semi driver
One person died after being hit by a car while running across Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz. Wednesday night.
KGUN 9
Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever. "Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang...
KOLD-TV
Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
Comments / 0