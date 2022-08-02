ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

What QB Austin Novosad's Re-Commitment Means For Baylor

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

Baylor has a bright future at the quarterback position with an in-state prospect

Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to the Baylor Bears on Monday night, giving Dave Aranda his biggest win on the recruiting trail of the 2023 cycle.

Baylor was able to fend off late pursuit from the likes of Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Stanford and Notre Dame, among many others to keep Novosad home.

Now his decision is final, and he immediately becomes a major cornerstone of the Bears' future.

"The coaching staff was a huge reason and the relationships I have with them as well as how I fit into the program and offense," Novosad told SI Monday. "Another reason is the academics and what the Baylor degree can do for me after football is over."

Novosad originally committed to the Bears on December 16 of last year.

Following his decision to head to Waco, the Bears began to reel in the talent, with seven more prospects committing to the program over the ensuing months.

Since then, the Bears have been able to assemble one of the top 2023 hauls in the country, sitting at No. 16 in Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings.

The centerpiece of that foundation? Novosad.

Great programs typically start with stability at the quarterback position, and as far as traits go, Novosad is as impressive as anyone in the country.

He has been so impressive over the last year that he earned himself an invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles , following a dominant showing at the Elite 11 Dallas regional.

Novosad was joined in Los Angeles by other top talents from around the country, including Malachi Nelson (USC), Dante Moore (Oregon), Christopher Vizzina (Clemson), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Jaden Rashada (Miami) and Eli Holstein (Alabama), among others.

And in LA, Novosad was one of the top performers, finishing as one of Sports Illustrated's Elite 11 .

In his junior season with Dripping Springs, Novosad completed 208 of 327 passes for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns with nine interceptions, on his way to being named the Texas District 12-5A-I overall MVP.

In his sophomore campaign, he was named the Texas District 12-5A D-I Offensive Newcomer of the year, throwing for 2,887 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

What's even better for Novosad?

He will not be expected to come in and contribute right away. Baylor named Sophomore Blake Shapen as the starter for the 2022 season this past spring, causing the exit of Gerry Bohanan via the transfer portal.

By the time Novosad arrives on campus, Shapen will be entering his redshirt junior campaign , leaving him an extra year and possibly two to learn the system while Shapen makes his case for the NFL.

And when it is Novosad's turn to take over under center, the Bears' future at the quarterback position should be well secured.

You can view Novosad's scouting report from the Elite 11 Dallas camp from Sports Illustrated below:

There was a steady nature to Novosad, reminiscent of a jump shooter with the same form in warm ups through the fourth quarter of a given game. It's fitting he mentioned the length of the workout after picking up his invite to the finals, because he maintained his velocity and mechanics all the way through. The lead group, which he and Arnold were a part of, wrapped up their day on the pro day accuracy station and nobody breezed through the nine throws like he did. Inside the pocket or out, the future Baylor Bear just played accurate football and went to work. There isn't a lot of flash to his game and that's plenty fine with the way he can distribute the football as evidenced over the last two seasons of football, where Novosad threw for 76 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

