ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Sports Help Kids Gain a Quality Key to Adult Success

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOX5o_0h1pXREF00

TUESDAY, Aug. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) – A quality called “grit” can help a person achieve their long-term goals, some experts say.

And playing sports as a kid – or even as an adult – can help a person gain that passion and perseverance, according to new research that found adults who played sports as kids scored higher on a measurement of grit than adults who never played or said they quit.

“Kids who participate in sports learn what it is like to struggle as they learn new skills, overcome challenges and bounce back from failure to try again,” said lead author Emily Nothnagle, who did the research as a student in sociology at Ohio State University in Columbus. “The grit they develop playing sports can help them the rest of their lives.”

For the study, she and her team used data from the National Sports and Society Survey. It included close to 4,000 adults nationwide.

To measure grit , it asked participants to rate themselves on eight statements. These included “I am diligent. I never give up” and “I am a hard worker.”

About 34% of those who played youth sports scored high on the five-point grit scale compared to 23% who didn't play sports. And 25% of those who never played sports scored low on the grit scale, compared to 17% of former players.

But developing grit requires perseverance: Kids have to keep at their sport to reap the benefits, researchers said.

“Adults who played youth sports but dropped out did not show higher levels of grit," said study co-author Chris Knoester, an associate professor of sociology at Ohio State. "They actually demonstrated lower levels of grit after we included a proxy measure of how sports mattered for the development of grit while growing up.”

This proxy measure was based on respondents’ perceptions of how their athletic experience affected their work ethic, according to researchers, who said quitting could reflect a lack of perseverance. It also might make it easier to quit the next time.

Even with this finding taken into account, sports boosted grit scores.

“Sport participation seems to have improved people’s development of grit even more than they realized,” Nothnagle said.

What the study couldn’t determine is whether people who succeed at sports and benefit from grit as adults were actually just born with the trait.

The results do suggest that people can gain or lose their grit throughout life.

Adults who said they participated in sports regularly within the last year, for example, showed higher levels of grit. This was true whether they played sports as kids or not. It wasn’t clear what sports adults participated in and whether those were solitary or organized.

“This additional finding about sports participation in adulthood suggests that you can build and perhaps lose grit during different points in your life,” Knoester said. “It is not a static quality.”

Grit isn’t without its drawbacks, such as leading some people to overtrain and injure themselves, Nothnagle said.

“Sports offer this valuable place in society where you can work hard and practice and take it seriously, but it is also not real life to some extent – typically, sports are thought of as a separate sphere of life and the stakes in sports are not as far-reaching and extreme,” Knoester said.

“But you can take those lessons you learn and practice in sports, such as building grit, and apply them in your life outside of sports in very useful ways,” he added.

The findings were published recently in the journal Leisure Sciences .

More information

Health.gov has more on the benefits of youth sports .

SOURCE: Ohio State University, news release, July 27, 2022

Was this page helpful?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Sports#Sociology#Play Sports#Ohio State University#Healthday
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy