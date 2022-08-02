Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts

Read on wcyy.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Zoo animals in Mass. beat summer heat with ‘bloodsicles’ and other frozen treats
Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week. Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
CHOMP! Watch Hammerhead Shark Chow Down On Fish Just Off Nantucket Coast
That's one way to end Shark Week. Beachgoers in Nantucket got a rare treat recently when a hammerhead shark swam close to them to grab a quick bite to eat. Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson were lucky enough to capture the encounter off the coast of Ladies Beach on Sunday, July 31. You can practically hear the "Jaws" theme.
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
nbcboston.com
RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Boston 25 News
Photos: Injured bald eagle rescued from Massachusetts river bank
Photos: Injured bald eagle rescued from Massachusetts river bank The eagle was found in a brush-covered area next to the Merrimack River in West Newbury. Police officers worked with animal control officers and a dispatcher who had experience with injured bald eagles to rescue the animal. (West Newbury Public Safety)
nbcboston.com
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
Heat wave could be one of hottest, most humid in years
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity in the days ahead.Yes, we know, it is August, it is supposed to be hot. But, these next few days will not only be the most oppressive of the summer, but perhaps one of the hottest and most humid in the past several years. We typically have a heat wave or two each summer, on average lasting 3-to-4 days. Usually, you can see relief on the 7-day forecast not too far down the road and...
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
Who abandoned this chihuahua in Malden?
MALDEN - A small dog is on the road to recovery after being abandoned near a local bike trail, and the search is on for the person responsible in this case of animal cruelty.The 1-year-old chihuahua named Bailey was found on July 25 huddling in some bushes by a Good Samaritan along the East Coast Greenway bike trail, a popular recreation area in Malden.The person who found Bailey carefully wrapped him in a blanket and brought him to Malden police. From there, he was brought to an animal hospital in Charlestown before being transferred to the Animal Rescue League's Boston...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
hot969boston.com
It could always be worse: A look back at Boston’s biggest snowstorms
Today starts the first of several days where the heat will be oppressive. Although it’s not just the heat, it’s more so the humidity that will ruin many people’s weekend. It makes you think: Which would you rather suffer though? 100 degrees and extreme humidity OR shoveling several feet of snow during a blizzard? It depends on the person. Ramiro and Leroy of The Getup Crew LOVE the heat. They prefer this type of humidity over cold. Melissa on the other hand, loves the cold. She’d much rather sit through a blizzard than having to endure humidity.
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
