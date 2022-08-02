Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity in the days ahead.Yes, we know, it is August, it is supposed to be hot. But, these next few days will not only be the most oppressive of the summer, but perhaps one of the hottest and most humid in the past several years. We typically have a heat wave or two each summer, on average lasting 3-to-4 days. Usually, you can see relief on the 7-day forecast not too far down the road and...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO