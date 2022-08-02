‘Law and Order’ Actor Sam Waterston Visits Maine Over the Weekend

A Connecticut man endured a memorable weekend after a bear entered his home multiple times. Bill Priest, who lives in West Hartford, told NBC Connecticut that he was working in his yard on Saturday morning just before noon when he re-entered his home to find a local bear lurking in his kitchen. “Go on! Go on!” Mr Priest yelled at the bear, attempting to usher it out of his home. The bear retreated slowly and departed the home without taking or breaking anything, and Mr Priest believed that the episode was over. But at 5:30 on Monday morning, Mr Priest...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO