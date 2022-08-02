ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2022 Fantasy Football Drafts: The JuJu Smith-Schuster revival is underway

By Andy Behrens
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qjbp0_0h1pWYwT00
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports - 18769878

At the risk of rebranding myself as one of those fantasy analysts who overreact to every training camp highlight that hits the Twitter feed, um, well ... OMG WILL YOU PLEASE JUST LOOK AT WHAT JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER IS DOING IN CAMP OMG OMG!

Here's further evidence of Smith-Schuster getting deep and making plays, which basically never happened for him in recent years in Pittsburgh:

He's also working the short and intermediate areas, snagging whatever Patrick Mahomes throws his way:

Wherever you had him slotted in the initial version of your draft cheat sheet, it was probably too low. The case for aggressively drafting Smith-Schuster is easily made. It begins, of course, with opportunity.

Hundreds of targets are up for grabs in Kansas City

Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson have all relocated, leaving a total of 260 vacated wide receiver targets. We don't need to choose a specific individual winner from the current group of pass-catchers in KC; it's easy to imagine a scenario in which JuJu, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all see enough opportunities to maintain season-long viability in fantasy while Travis Kelce draws his usual 130-plus targets. It's also entirely reasonable to expect 120 or more chances for Smith-Schuster. And it's not just the quantity of targets available to him that should excite you, but also the quality.

Mahomes is just a galactically large upgrade for JuJu

With all due respect to Ben Roethlisberger — a no-doubt inner-circle Hall of Fame talent — he enjoyed his last season of high-level play back in 2018. In each of the past two years, he was like a zombified version of vintage Big Ben. He ranked next-to-last in intended air yards per target last season (6.7), just a tick ahead of Jared Goff. He'd averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt since 2019, well off his career rate of 7.6.

Mahomes, of course, possesses unlimited arm strength and uncommon creativity. He's essentially a sorcerer playing quarterback. The man has played at an MVP level since taking the controls in Kansas City, averaging 301.4 passing yards per game and 8.1 per attempt. This is simply a staggering upgrade for Smith-Schuster. We are not going to see another 2020-style season from him in which nearly all his targets are at or near the line of scrimmage.

Smith-Schuster is still a young player who's already produced a monster season

It may feel as if JuJu is some aging vet entering the A.J. Green phase of his career, but, in fact, he's still only 25. He's two years younger than MVS and just one year older than Hardman. He's a year younger than Mahomes. The Chicago Bears just drafted a receiver who's only 170 days younger than JuJu.

We're actually talking about a young dude.

Let's also please recall that in Roethlisberger's last productive season, Smith-Schuster was almost unfair. He caught 111 balls for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, at age 22, comfortably finishing among the top-10 fantasy receivers in any format. We know it's within JuJu's range of outcomes because it actually happened. A 25-year-old's talent doesn't simply disappear.

Smith-Schuster won't even need to approach the level of production he reached in his best season in order to justify his 2022 fantasy ADP. If JuJu can simply remain healthy and available, Mahomes is going to return him to every-week starting status.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Person
Demarcus Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Fantasy Football#Drafts#American Football#Kc Sports Network
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy