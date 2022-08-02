Roswell, New Mexico's Rekha Sharma On The Liz And Shivani Dynamic & Ending The Series With A 'Bang'

Read on www.tvfanatic.com
spoilertv.com
Roswell New Mexico - Episode 4.11 - Follow You Down - Press Release
HEATHER HEMMENS DIRECTS – As Liz (Jeanine Mason) begins to see the error of her ways, she is quickly faced with a new threat which forces her to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Dean) finds himself in an intense standoff and Michael (Michael Vlamis) begins to lose hope of ever reuniting with Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The Series also stars Lily Cowles, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder.
TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: Good Trouble Fate Revealed, American Horror Story Return Date, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, August 2, 2022. FX's turn at the Television Critics Association paved the way for some announcements about new and returning series. We already reported on the casting of Elisabeth Moss on The Veil. We also learned...
TV Fanatic
All Rise Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Truth Hurts
Resentments bubbled over, and truths exploded. Lola and Robin's marriage reached a boiling point on All Rise Season 3 Episode 9 when Robin and the FBI tried to stop Mark's smash-and-grab case. The misunderstanding soon became a fight of pent-up resentment and accusations. Wilson Bethel directed " Truth Hurts," which...
TV Fanatic
Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?
NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?
For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Demand the Return of This Beloved Character
Fans fall in love with characters on shows like Law & Order: SVU and want them to hang around for a long, long time. In talking about this show, people like Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T come to mind. They’ve been on there since the show’s first seasons. Yet there have been many others who have come through the show. One of these is definitely on the “We want him back!” now list. Who is this beloved character?
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series
David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
Tom Selleck Starred Alongside James Caan in This Crime Series Years Before ‘Blue Bloods’
Before starring in Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck actually appeared in another TV series that also starred the late James Caan. Cann would play Ed Levine in the NBC drama Las Vegas. Yet in the show’s final season, Selleck joined up as A.J. Cooper for 19 episodes. It would definitely be a star-themed show with Caan on there. The actor, who also was known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, died last week at 82 years old.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly’s Post About ‘Reminiscing’ Has Fans Going Completely Bonkers
The former Anthony DiNozzo, Michael Weatherly, recently celebrated his 54th birthday in true NCIS style. He posted a heartwarming video on his Twitter calling back to a location very significant to fans of his TV show Bull. The video gives a brief look at Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions
Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Soap opera Days of Our Lives is leaving NBC after 57 years and moving to streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12. All new episodes of the drama will premiere daily on Peacock, which is already the home for the show's past episodes, as well as the spinoff series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV Fanatic
Surface Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Psychogenic
Sophie seems to be closer to her memories, but at what cost?. Surface Season 1 Episode 4 was a bit of a transitional hour as we got deeper into the James scandal, and Sophie accessed more memories that will only increase her desire to learn more. There were no earth-shattering...
TV Fanatic
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Elena Goode on Marjorie's Secrets, Relationship With Noa, & More!
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered July 28 with a three-part premiere that introduced us to a new generation of liars and by extension, their parents. The mothers were crucial to the success of the original series, and here, they're more crucial than ever due to the new iteration of A seemingly targeting the girls for the sins of their mothers.
