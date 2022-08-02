ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Roswell, New Mexico's Rekha Sharma On The Liz And Shivani Dynamic & Ending The Series With A 'Bang'

By Whitney Evans
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Roswell New Mexico - Episode 4.11 - Follow You Down - Press Release

HEATHER HEMMENS DIRECTS – As Liz (Jeanine Mason) begins to see the error of her ways, she is quickly faced with a new threat which forces her to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Dean) finds himself in an intense standoff and Michael (Michael Vlamis) begins to lose hope of ever reuniting with Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The Series also stars Lily Cowles, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder.
ROSWELL, NM
TV Fanatic

All Rise Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Truth Hurts

Resentments bubbled over, and truths exploded. Lola and Robin's marriage reached a boiling point on All Rise Season 3 Episode 9 when Robin and the FBI tried to stop Mark's smash-and-grab case. The misunderstanding soon became a fight of pent-up resentment and accusations. Wilson Bethel directed " Truth Hurts," which...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)

Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Vlamis
Person
Shivani
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Demand the Return of This Beloved Character

Fans fall in love with characters on shows like Law & Order: SVU and want them to hang around for a long, long time. In talking about this show, people like Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T come to mind. They’ve been on there since the show’s first seasons. Yet there have been many others who have come through the show. One of these is definitely on the “We want him back!” now list. Who is this beloved character?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck Starred Alongside James Caan in This Crime Series Years Before ‘Blue Bloods’

Before starring in Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck actually appeared in another TV series that also starred the late James Caan. Cann would play Ed Levine in the NBC drama Las Vegas. Yet in the show’s final season, Selleck joined up as A.J. Cooper for 19 episodes. It would definitely be a star-themed show with Caan on there. The actor, who also was known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, died last week at 82 years old.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roswell
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions

Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
UPI News

'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Soap opera Days of Our Lives is leaving NBC after 57 years and moving to streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12. All new episodes of the drama will premiere daily on Peacock, which is already the home for the show's past episodes, as well as the spinoff series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Surface Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Psychogenic

Sophie seems to be closer to her memories, but at what cost?. Surface Season 1 Episode 4 was a bit of a transitional hour as we got deeper into the James scandal, and Sophie accessed more memories that will only increase her desire to learn more. There were no earth-shattering...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Elena Goode on Marjorie's Secrets, Relationship With Noa, & More!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered July 28 with a three-part premiere that introduced us to a new generation of liars and by extension, their parents. The mothers were crucial to the success of the original series, and here, they're more crucial than ever due to the new iteration of A seemingly targeting the girls for the sins of their mothers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy