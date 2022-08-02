ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former No Limit Rapper Mystikal Accused Of Rape For The Third Time

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXvsw_0h1pVpiV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjOgS_0h1pVpiV00

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Mystikal has been accused of rape for the third time. According to a news release , police responded a sexual assault report from a nearby hospital on July 30. After investigating, Mystikal was identified as a suspect and arrested on July 31.

The news release stated:

Detectives interviewed the victim who sustained minor injuries during the attack. Through further investigation, Michael ‘Mystikal’ Tyler was identified as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with First-Degree Rape, Simple Robbery, Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

He’s also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs including amphetamines, according to jail records . He is being held without bond.

His lawyer Roy Maughan told People that he expects that the former No Limit rapper won’t be behind bars for too long.

“[There is] a bail hearing at 3 tomorrow. We expect he will be released later in the week. Once he is we will begin our investigation of the allegations. There has been little opportunity to discuss them in detail thus far.”

In 2004, Mystikal was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion after being charged with aggravated rape. He was accused of forcing his hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and two of his bodyguards. He accused her of stealing $80,000 worth of checks from him and promised to not report it to the police if she performed sex acts on him, Leland “Pokie” Ellis and Vercy “V” Carter, Billboard reported . They videotaped her as well. She denied stealing checks from him.

The “Danger” rapper was released in 2010 and registered as a sex offender in Louisiana. He was also sentenced to five year probation.

In 2017, he was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping stemming from a 2016 incident at a Shreveport casino. He spent 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond. The charges were dropped in December 2020 after a second grand jury decided not to indict him.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

Mystikal held without bond on rape charge

Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
TheDailyBeast

Cop Shared Rape Fantasy in Group Chat With Sarah Everard’s Killer, Prosecutor Says

In a WhatsApp text chain with the British police officer who kidnapped and killed Sarah Everard last year, the cop’s colleague described an incident in which he pinned a detained and distressed 15-year-old girl to the floor as a “struggle snuggle,” prosecutors told a Westminster court on Thursday. The colleague, 34-year-old William Neville, is one of three Met Police officers charged with sending “grossly offensive messages.” Neville, along with Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, have denied the charges. In court, a prosecutor said that Neville was “acting out a rape fantasy” on the 15-year-old, one which Cobban encouraged by replying “haha” and “good skills!” Cobban also claimed that domestic violence victims “love” being sexually assaulted, adding “that’s why they are repeat victims.” In another message, Borders joked that he would “rape and beat” a female officer on the force. Couzens, whose messages were not shared with the court due to an active investigation, pleaded guilty to March 2021 kidnapping and murder of Everard last summer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Rapper#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man cleared of rape in Italy after woman ‘gave him hope’ by leaving bar toilet door open

An Italian court has reportedly acquitted a man of rape after it ruled that the woman leaving her toilet door open was an “invitation” and “gave him hope”. The incident was said to have happened in the toilet of a bar in Turin in 2019. The woman asked the man to show her where the bathroom was, left the door ajar, and asked him to pass her some tissue, according to local newspaper CronacaQui.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Attacker caught by DNA after three decades has sentence increased

A man who was eventually trapped by DNA evidence and jailed more than three decades after carrying out “the most serious example of indecent assault” on a teenager has had his five-year sentence increased.Raymond Ellis chased his 17 year-old victim before dragging her along a passageway behind Skinnerthorpe Road in Sheffield and assaulting her in March 1987.Ellis, now aged 63, of Eastville, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court in May 2022 to five years in prison over the brutal attack which has since “blighted” the life of the victim, the Court of Appeal heard.His sentence was quashed on Friday and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Cries Foul Over Trevor Bauer–Related Delay Tactics

In June of 2020, actor Danny Masterson was charged with three counts of rape, having been accused of sexually assaulting three women between 2001-2003. The That ’70s Show star, who has pleaded not guilty—and is currently free on $3.3 million bail—faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted. The case was initially set to go to trial on August 29, but Masterson’s team won a six-week delay to October 11.Complicating matters is Masterson’s status as a prominent member of the Church of Scientology. In 2019, four women, three of whom are former Scientologists, filed a lawsuit against Masterson and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy