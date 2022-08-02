Read on www.kusi.com
Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Super Saturday Event
Child Support Services is holding a Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13 to giveaway hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to all children who attend, until supplies run out. The event will be held at the Department of Child Support Services central office, at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
Dr. Seuss’ home on sale for the first time in 75 years
Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as “Dr. Seuss,” created all of his most famous works from the apex of the 5000-square foot estate,
Sura Korean BBQ to Join The Mix at Millenia
Team from Common Theory Working on Korean BBQ Concept
Sunday Breakfast Society Heading to Chula Vista
New Breakfast and Brunch Spot to Open in Eastlake Area
La Jolla Music Society offers free summer concerts in August
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Music Society has organized summer pop up concerts at the San Diego International Airport and other locations in the county. Allison Boles, La Jolla Music Society’s Education & Community Programming Director, and the Pelia Quartet joined KUSI on the patio to preview the Summer Fest!
La Jolla
Home of the Week, 1427 Cottontail Lane, La Jolla
Open House Sun 8/7 1-4 p.m. • Single level dramatic mid-century home with amazing ocean, bay and city views. • Unique floor plan consists of a spacious family room that has an inviting interior swimming pool with an overhead retractable roof!. • Plenty spacious for family and friends, with large...
Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
Dutch Bros Coffee Planning Another North County Location
With Oceanside Close to Opening, Drive-Thru Coffee Spot is Headed to Vista Next
Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’
Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
Oceanside-based Pet Wellness Company Continues Growth
It’s a dog’s paradise at the headquarters of , an environmentally and socially conscious pet products company that moved to Oceanside from Irvine in the fall of 2020. A gated mini dog park built at its digs off Oceanside Boulevard is a popular spot for employees’ dogs, and inside the building, there are plenty of containers filled with dog treats, several plush dog beds, toys, bones and bowls of cool water.
Taste of Oceanside Tickets on Sale Now
Oceanside, Calif. — Aug. 3, 2022: Oceanside’s original tasting event returns this fall to Downtown Oceanside. MainStreet Oceanside presents the Eighth Annual Taste of Oceanside. On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 2-5 p.m., come taste your way through Oceanside’s exciting food and brew scene — one bite and sip at a time.
Tickets for Mike Hess Brewing Co. HessFest 2022 now on sale
Mike Hess of Mike Hess Brewing Co. joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon to discuss the event. HessFest XII – the Mike Hess Brewing 12th anniversary party, and day of philanthropy, a music festival/party thrown by MHB for the community to celebrate and raise money for a worthy organization, will also have a no-cost cornhole tournament run by IBAC.
News 8 Throwback: Sidewalk Surfing and Skateboarding in the 60s, 70s and 80s
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It’s a sport that gained popularity in the 1950s when kids took the wheels off roller skates and nailed them to a 2x4 and hoped for the best. Hit a pebble and off you go! So many skinned knees and elbows but did it stop them? No, it certainly did not. Sidewalk surfing or skateboarding took off in California, but it didn’t take long for the rest of the country to get in on the action.
7 Lunch Spots in Oceanside We Love for a Midday Bite
From Sammies to Fish Tacos, These Lunches Beat the Standard PB&J. Right on the San Diego coast, Oceanside may be one of the most underrated cities in Southern California. Great surfing, friendly people and local eateries are a few things this up-and-coming city has to offer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by Oceanside’s abundance of new, hip restaurants! Downtown restaurants are walkable to the water, perfect for grabbing a bite before strolling along the pier. We’re here to savor the charm of Oceanside before this laid-back, beachfront city blows up! Here are some of our favorite lunch spots in O’side for a meal out. Best Lunch in Oceanside.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
Where: Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe, 127 North El Camino Real, Suite A, Encinitas, CA. Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. What: Drip black coffee and a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant) Price: $2.90-3.35 plus tax. Tasting Notes: Roasted, baker’s chocolate. What I’m listening to: Jill Barber, “Petite...
“Operation Game On” helps to rebuild lives of combat-injured troops
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Building confidence one swing at a time! The Operation Game ON, 15-inch cup challenge is back!. The golf classic brings the community together but most importantly helps injured combat veterans overcome life challenges they now face after serving our country. The founder, Tony Perez, has...
