City of Kirksville awarded grant to help fund road improvements

Read on ktvo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Heartland fire department gets voter support on new sales tax
Memphis, Mo. — Increased taxation is always a touchy subject for voters during any election, but the citizens of a northeast Missouri community were more than willing to oblige. The Scotland County Fire Department in Memphis will now receive the benefits of a new sales tax worth one half...
ktvo.com
Macon Health Department to host End of Summer Health Fair
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Health Department will be hosting an End of Summer Health Fair at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Floral Hall this Saturday. Residents of all ages will get to enjoy a smoothie, bike, obstacle course, crafts and outdoor activities. The Macon Police Department and...
ktvo.com
4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County on Tuesday
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of 1,822...
ktvo.com
'Big Blue' helps officers communicate during northeast Missouri manhunt operation
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the key components in helping law enforcement officers communicate during the manhunt for murder suspect Jesse Rongey over the past week has been the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Mobile Command Unit. They let KTVO get a close-up look at "Big Blue," as they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Wednesday night ATV crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Wednesday night ATV crash in Scotland County. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Madison Street, east of Adams Street, in Memphis, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Allen D. Garrett, 56, of...
ktvo.com
Adair County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department has reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the most recent 7-day period, ending August 2. This number is a decrease of three from last week, and 18 less than the week before that. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ktvo.com
Federal agents raid Kirksville apartment building in search for fugitive
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The search for wanted murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, continues. Rongey is on the run and wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder and mutilation of Stephen Munn, 54, also from Kirksville. Local and federal agents continue their raids on residences across northeast Missouri...
ottumwaradio.com
Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
RELATED PEOPLE
ktvo.com
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time. Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A....
ktvo.com
Reported sighting of murder suspect near Novinger turns out to be false alarm
NEAR NOVINGER, Mo. — U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT team rushed to the Chariton River east of Novinger Thursday morning for a reported sighting of a wanted murder suspect. Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a man matching the description of...
Comments / 0