Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say

Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
Double shooting leaves 9th Ward victims with several gunshot wounds, NOPD says
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in New Orleans' 9th Ward left both with several gunshot wounds on Thursday.
WANTED: Man accused of breaking into homes in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for the public’s help with identifying a burglar dressed in a construction vest and hard hat that investigators say has been breaking into homes in the Lakeview and Lake Vista neighborhoods. “All your security that you’ve ever felt is gone,” one...
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say
A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NOPD officer booked on DWI charges after crashing police unit in Warehouse District
New Orleans Police have arrested an officer on DWI charges after detectives say he crashed a police car with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
Jewelry stolen from three Lakeview houses; New Orleans police seek burglar
New Orleans police are looking for a burglar who stole jewelry from three houses in Lakeview and Lake Vista. Surveillance cameras recorded a masked man who police think stole from the homes Tuesday and drove away in a silver Toyota Camry. Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to...
New Orleans police investigate home burglaries in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person wanted in connection with several home burglaries in Lakeview and Lake Vista. On Tuesday, a suspect was accused of burglarizing three homes, according to police. They took jewelry from each residence and fled in the pictured...
Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence
GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
Shots fired, police chase, and person struck by car all connected to same incident, NOPD says
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured Tuesday night after New Orleans police say shots rang out in the 7th Ward leading to a police chase.
Police: Man found with catalytic converters after chase
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and running from officers in Hattiesburg on Thursday, August 4. Hattiesburg police said they tried to pull over Terrance Bright, 19, of Terrytown, Louisiana, around 3:30 a.m. They said he didn’t stop, which initiated a police chase down Main Street to West […]
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
New Orleans police: Shooting, chase leads to multiple injuries in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting and chase that injured several people Tuesday night in the Seventh Ward. According to police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of North Prieur Street and Touro Street. When they arrived at the scene, a...
