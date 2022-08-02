A new thing…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Pastor Webb Hoggard
 3 days ago

Brigadier General Billy Mitchell fought to update our militaries with the use of aircraft between the World Wars. The first World War was “the war to end all wars,” and this new technology of planes felt like a luxury in a day so impressed with new guns and bombs.

General Mitchel saw a sky attack’s incredible advantage, yet no one would hear him out. He died a few years before the American entry into the Second World War, in which we were desperately unprepared. He warned that an attack from Japan with planes would decimate our most substantial fleet, which came to pass on December 7, 1941.

It’s remarkable to think of how quickly the world can move. We live in a day when there is nowhere to set up your house. We must keep living in tents. I don’t know about you, but I keep hoping for a technology that sticks around for a while, but every app and device gets updated within mere months.

In such a fast-paced world, we must stay agile. We should be grounded in principles and the formation of our identity and faith, but in nearly every other part of our lives, we must be ready to change our viewpoint. We find new paradigms almost daily, and those who decide not to adapt get left behind in waves of relevance.

I see too many people of faith hanging on to an experience or something they once understood deeply. We stay in those safe places and quit developing into the fullness of what God has for us. Traditions, ways, methods or songs of old certainly have their place and remind us of beauty, but how many of us would stumble if God was ready to do a new work before us?

If God sent revival, but it didn’t look like what we understand, would we fight it or follow Him?

The only reason General Mitchell had the circumstance to fight for the eventual Air Force was because of two brothers who decided to innovate. The Wright brothers, known for their bicycle shop, dreamed and worked for years, hoping to create a flying device. Many near them said, “Stick to the bicycles, guys.”

But, thankfully, they dreamed bigger! A new thing brought new challenges and blessings to the world. We have never been able to travel and see the world as quickly as we have since the Wright brothers left what they knew behind and created the airplane.

Humanity only realized the ease with which we can go worldwide a little more than one hundred years ago. That invention changed the world. It brought ease of travel for millions of humans, but it was also the means of travel for kamikazes at Pearl Harbor and two atomic bombs in Japan.

What’s the new thing that God may be trying to bring to us? What new paradigm in your relationship do you need? What if the church began to dream big dreams, moved from bicycle shops, and started flying?

I don’t know yet what the new thing is, but I know I want to readily adopt it and give the world all He has! Prepare your heart today for the new thing God is doing. It might just change the world.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.

