Smyrna, GA

Smyrna City Council adopts millage rate in 4-1 vote

By , Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQMzI_0h1pUycp00
Smyrna Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson was the only council member who voted against passage of the city's millage rate of 8.99 mills at Monday's City Council meeting.

pSMYRNA — The Smyrna City Council officially adopted a millage rate by a 4-1 vote Monday evening./p pCouncilwoman Susan Wilkinson voted no while members Corkey Welch and Tim Gould were absent./p pAs previously indicated by the council, it is holding the city’s millage rate flat at 8.99 mills, but a rise in property values means an effective tax increase for many homeowners./p pAccording to the city, the owner of a house worth $375,000 will pay approximately $132 more in property taxes, while the owner of a home assessed at $575,000 will pay approximately $217 more in the coming fiscal year./p p“I really did change my mind tonight because it’s been discussed, and I wouldn’t mind reducing (the millage rate), and I thought about it before, but I was actually planning to support it,” Wilkinson said. “I think it was listening to the citizen comments and realizing that a lot of citizens don’t know about that homestead exemption that we have here in Smyrna.”/p pSkyler Akins, the homeowner’s association president for Countryside at Cumberland in Smyrna, spoke against adoption of the millage rate at the meeting. Akins said he does not think that the city should increase taxes just because others are doing so and while inflation is high./p p“The last thing we need, especially since Cobb County gave us a huge increase in valuation and we had a millage rate from the schools, the last thing I wanted was my city taxes to go up,” Akins said. “I’m here to fight for my neighborhood because to me it’s my responsibility to protect the values and the economic interests of the people that I’m elected to serve as president of the homeowner’s association.”/p pAkins told the MDJ that many of his neighbors were not aware of the homestead exemption opportunity, one he said the city does a poor job of advertising./p pLike Cobb County, Smyrna offers its residents the ability to file for a homestead exemption on their primary residence. The exemption freezes the value of the home at the time of filing, preventing the city’s general fund property taxes from increasing due to reassessment. The exemption does not apply to other tax categories./p p“It’s kind of general knowledge when you buy a home that you fill out a county homestead exemption if that’s gonna be your primary residence,” Akins said. “What’s not known is that the city of Smyrna requires you to fill out one of their forms for a city homestead exemption.”/p pAkins said that unless residents worked in or were previously familiar with city government, they would not know about the separate forms for county and city homestead exemptions./p p“A lot of people aren’t aware of it, and I just felt like that was a compelling argument that I would’ve liked to have seen us table it and maybe talk about that,” Wilkinson said./p

