Parents of the Parkland shooting victims describe their stolen futures in shooter's death penalty trial

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to "get out of here" before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history."I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands," Christopher McKenna said."I was stunned and he said to me "get out of here, things are about to get bad".

