Parents of the Parkland shooting victims describe their stolen futures in shooter's death penalty trial

death would save taxpayers money than feeding him for the next 70 years and his victims didn't get to live he shouldn't have that option either
Just horrible. My heart breaks for all of the devastated families going through such unimaginable pain. I'm usually not a champion for the death penalty but I feel like in cases such as this one it's justified. He didn't have any problems taking 17 innocent lives for no reason why should his life be spared?
I can't imagine what these parents have gone through. Such horrific days for them. My heart breaks for everyone involved. I was a trauma nurse very early in my career and it was truly horrible. Such death and sadness, I didn't like it at all. These people have to live with the memories every day. How tragic this is.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Related
Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
'You have no right to judge my son': Uvalde shooter's mom to victim's family
Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial
Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of Uvalde shooter lashes out at victim's family
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
RELATED PEOPLE
Herschel Walker claims to be former FBI agent and recalls almost killing someone in resurfaced clip
'Just sat down next to me': Footage shows Parkland shooter's movements after attack
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
IN THIS ARTICLE
He squirmed, he sweated and then finally folded: After 10 years of causing 'utter misery' to bereft Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones finally admitted massacre of 20 children was no hoax
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing
Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 122