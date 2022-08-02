ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parents of the Parkland shooting victims describe their stolen futures in shooter's death penalty trial

By Dakin Andone, Sara Weisfeldt
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Ms. Jamie
5d ago

death would save taxpayers money than feeding him for the next 70 years and his victims didn't get to live he shouldn't have that option either

Chantara27
5d ago

Just horrible. My heart breaks for all of the devastated families going through such unimaginable pain. I'm usually not a champion for the death penalty but I feel like in cases such as this one it's justified. He didn't have any problems taking 17 innocent lives for no reason why should his life be spared?

Nurse from WI
5d ago

I can't imagine what these parents have gone through. Such horrific days for them. My heart breaks for everyone involved. I was a trauma nurse very early in my career and it was truly horrible. Such death and sadness, I didn't like it at all. These people have to live with the memories every day. How tragic this is.

The Independent

Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing

When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others. Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could...
PARKLAND, FL
