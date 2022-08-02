The Chicks add Dallas-Fort Worth to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving

Read on fortworth.culturemap.com
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Don't read this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news on an empty stomach
Maybe grab a snack because this roundup of restaurant news around Fort Worth is brimming with tasty tidbits: exciting new openings, beloved re-openings, promising new menus, enticing new cocktails, and alluring new limited-edition items. Here's the latest Fort Worth restaurant news:. Salad and Go is opening three locations in Dallas-Fort...
Apartment rents surge at double-digit pace across Dallas-Fort Worth, new report says
As summer vacations end and college semesters start, August is always a busy month for renters moving into apartments. This month, those unlocking doors to new digs across Dallas-Fort Worth are being greeted by some especially unwelcome sticker shock. According to Zumper's new Dallas-Fort Worth rent report, the price of...
Groundbreaking exhibit of Civil Rights photos and memorabilia comes to North Texas museum
A prestigious national tour of some of the most important Civil Rights movement photos, oral histories, and memorabilia in American history is landing at Dallas' Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza: "Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign," will be on view August 13, 2022-February 26, 2023. Organized by the...
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
August is here and that means Hatch chile pepper-infusions will start popping up on menus all over town. The piquant pepper is harvested in Hatch, New Mexico, but local grocers and restaurants will source them by the dozens to get spicy with culinary creations. The pepper isn’t the only produce...
Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference
One day before his sold-out show on July 30 at AT&T Stadium, country megastar Garth Brooks was doing what Garth Brooks always does the day before a show: meeting up with the media. Casually dressed in blue jeans and a sweatshirt, Brooks hosted a press conference with about 20 reporters...
Dog-centric apartments fetch top spot in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs. A new...
Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut
A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via Fort Worth: Rowan opened at the Westbend complex on Wednesday, July 27. The studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
These are the 11 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend around Fort Worth will be headlined by the return of a country music superstar and a national tour of a Broadway musical. Other options will include several other concerts, the final weekend of a theater/arts festival, screenings of a music documentary, a funny comedian, a local theater production, and the closing of an art exhibition.
Nutrition, workouts, and shopping cover DFW fitness news for August
This month's edition of Fit in the City is a little different — instead of a list of workouts and healthy events, we're bringing you news and tidbits designed to make your August a little more fit and fabulous. Late last month, LA-based fitness center Training Mate, from Luke...
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
Kendrick Lamar's Fort Worth-filmed 'N95' video nominated for 2 MTV Video Music Awards
The explosive music video for hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar's hit "N95" — which features prominent Fort Worth landmarks — has been nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards, and the public can help vote one to victory. The Grammy-winning lyrical genius dropped the video in May, and to...
6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth
An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
Kroger begins grocery delivery across Dallas-Fort Worth with new facility
Fort Worth has scored another way to get food delivered with the opening of a new delivery service from Kroger. According to a release, the grocery chain has opened a new Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in southeast Dallas at 4221 Telephone Rd. In a statement, Kroger VP and head of...
Average price for a newly built home in Dallas-Fort Worth surpasses $500,000 for the first time
Dallas-Fort Worth’s market for newly built homes is catching up to Austin’s market — and not in a good way. New data from Dallas-based HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. Among the state’s four major metro areas, Austin led this category in June ($541,079), with Houston at $419,573 and San Antonio at $391,577.
Woodsy East Texas ranch with ties to Von Erich wrestling family listed for $17 million
A large ranch for sale about 130 southeast of Fort Worth comes with its own animal kingdom, of sorts — 36 cows, six Quarter Horses, and one donkey. The more than 600-acre Hickory Wind Farm in Chandler, 22 miles northeast of Athens and seven miles west of the Tyler airport, is owned by an unidentified Dallas billionaire and his wife. The East Texas ranch is listed at $17 million.
Fort Worth chef delivers Italian-American Love letter with new restaurant
Tim Love, Fort Worth's most prolific chef, has yet another new restaurant: Called Caterina's, it's an Italian-American place opening at the Fort Worth Stockyards, in the Mule Alley Redevelopment at 128 E. Exchange Ave., #620, right between Melt Ice Creams and Cowtown Winery. According to a release, it's opening on July 27.
Authorities charge man with arson for grass fires in northwest Fort Worth
A man was arrested on Thursday, July 28 for setting multiple fires in Fort Worth. Julio Frausto, 32, was charged with one count of second-degree felony Arson, one count of second-degree felony Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, and one count of misdemeanor Evading Arrest or Detention. Fort Worth...
High-tech Dunkin' shop opens in Fort Worth with coffee drinks on tap
A new location of Dunkin', the New England coffee and doughnut chain, will open in Fort Worth with lots of new bells and whistles. Located at 7367 N. Beach St., in a former urgent care medical clinic, the shop will be one of the chain's Next Generation models, with digital kiosks where you can order and pay using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card. A release notes that the kiosks create an "efficient, accurate, more convenient, and frictionless experience" for customers. "Frictionless," as in, you won't have to deal with staff.
Reverse happy hours top off this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best bars with reverse...
Tap In Grill & Pub in north Fort Worth is a family-friendly new drop-in
There's a friendly new spot for food and drink that just opened at Alliance Town Center in north Fort Worth: Called Tap In Grill & Pub, it's actually a spinoff of a longtime bar with the same name in Grapevine, known for its pub fare with a slight Southern twist.
