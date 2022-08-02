This Ex-Red Sox Fan Will Return to Baseball if One Rule is Changed

Read on wokq.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Red Sox reportedly designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
Bradley has a .210 average in 91 games for Boston in 2022. The Red Sox lost to the Astros, 6-1, on Wednesday. Boston will play the Royals tonight in Kansas City at 8:10 p.m. The latest: The Red Sox have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox Reunion Ends With Release
Jackie Bradley Jr. struggled after rejoining the Red Sox via trade over the offseason.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade
At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
Christian Vazquez Posts Emotional Farewell to Red Sox, Fans
He was traded to the Astros ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Christian Vázquez made sure Alex Cora knew Brayan Bello was injured from Astros dugout
"Obviously, he’s very important." If Alex Cora hadn’t noticed that pitching prospect Brayan Bello was in discomfort on Wednesday, the Red Sox would have been fine — an old friend was on the case. According to Cora, former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez flagged him from the...
Rangers Desperate Rallying Cry: Jesus Take The ... Mound?
Our Russell and Scully, a Rangers' "revival", Cowboys' high "Barr", Mavs' skinny Luka and the law of consequences. All that and more in this week's DFW sports notebook.
New York Giants player Matt Gono ‘likely’ has career-ending neck injury
New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono will likely have to walk away from the NFL at the age of
NFL・
There’s logic in the Red Sox’ decision making, but it hasn’t kept them from being a mess
The Red Sox traded their starting catcher, but added a few players while they hover around .500. The danger in being both a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline was the likelihood it would make the Red Sox successful at neither. Three days later, here we are, another pleasant surprise series against the Astros followed by a flop to open their trip to sweltering Kansas City.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make A Decision On Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Boston Red Sox made a roster move on Thursday morning. After acquiring Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their outfield, one outfielder was left potentially without a spot. As it turns out, the Red Sox had a solution for their logjam in the outfield. This morning, the...
