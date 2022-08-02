ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Public Defenders and Defense Attorneys: Help ProPublica Report on Criminal Justice

By Josh Peck, Imani White
ProPublica
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.propublica.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Propublica#Public Defenders#Criminal Defense Attorney
Newsweek

Trump Faces 'Clear-Cut Criminal Exposure' in Georgia: Attorney

The investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to change the 2020 election results in Georgia is the "most clear-cut criminal exposure" he is facing, according to at least one legal expert. Fani Willis, the district attorney for Georgia's Fulton County, last year opened an investigation into Trump's efforts to...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Judge Blocks Weinstein Lawyers’ Subpoenas for Several Witnesses’ Emails, Texts and Communication

Click here to read the full article. A Los Angeles judge on Monday ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team for his upcoming trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Judge Lisa B. Lench approved the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004, with one of the alleged victims (referred to as Jane Doe #4). However, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims, and wouldn’t ask them to notify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

Feds Charge Dozens in $1.2 Billion Health Care Fraud

The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against 36 people across the country for their alleged involvement in a more than $1.2 billion health care fraud. Federal officials said on July 20 that the investigation involved alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. Seeking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Judge Tressa Alioth, The First Black Female District Judge In Nebraska Wants To See More Diversity In The State’s Courtrooms

When Judge Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year as a district court judge in Nebraska, she was shocked to learn she was the first Black woman to be appointed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state has always lacked Black representation in its courtrooms. In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first woman and Black person to serve as a judge in the state. The next Black woman appointed to a state bench was Edna Atkins in 1992. Both women served as judges in Douglas County and were appointed by Democratic governors. The first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska was Marlon Polk in 2005.
NEBRASKA STATE
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 Million Jet Ahead of California Sentencing for Client Embezzlement Schemes

Federal prosecutors moved Monday to make Michael Avenatti’s seized $4.5 million jet an official piece of government property as part of his upcoming sentence in his client fraud case. A forfeiture application filed in the Central District of California Monday afternoon said Avenatti tried to relinquish his interest in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Puerto Rican Governor Arrested for Bribery Scheme, Feds Say

Wanda Vázquez, who served as Puerto Rico’s governor from August 2019 to 2021, has been arrested in a bribery scheme spanning seven months during her time in office, federal officials said Thursday. Vázquez allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for replacing Puerto Rico’s financial commissioner, who was investigating a bank owner for unreported transactions, with someone of the bank owner’s choosing, according to the Justice Department. The bank owner and others paid her political consultants more than $300,000 to help finance her 2020 campaign, the Justice Department said. When Vázquez lost to current Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the bank owner then attempted to bribe the new governor with a similar deal in order to end an audit of his bank, but Pierluisi didn’t go for the offer. Vázquez’s charges, which signify the first time a former Puerto Rican leader has been federally charged, include counts for conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud. She faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.Read it at Associated Press
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Congressional Democrats join affirmative action lawsuit before Supreme Court

A group of House Democratic lawmakers is urging the Supreme Court to uphold affirmative action in higher education when the justices hear arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at two universities in the fall term. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia and 64 Democratic colleagues...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

VA Rep. Scott Argues for SCOTUS to Uphold College Affirmative Action Policies

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia has filed a brief along with 64 other House Democrats urging the Supreme Court to uphold the role that race plays in college admission policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. “Narrowly tailored admissions policies that recognize race as one criterion — out […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Four Black Women Firefighters File $10M Race and Gender Bias Lawsuit Against District of Columbia

On Monday, four Black women firefighters took a leap toward getting justice. WTOP reported that veteran firefighters Jadonna Sanders, Shalonda Smith, Takeva Thomas, and Bolatito Ajose filed a $10 million race and gender bias lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against the District of Columbia. The women claim in the lawsuit that they were denied fair opportunities in pay and promotions and have dealt with harsher discipline than their white co-workers.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Phys.org

Major research associations submit Supreme Court amicus brief in support of race-conscious admissions practices

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) and six other leading research associations have submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of narrowly tailored race-conscious admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Joining AERA on the brief were the American Anthropological Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Political Science Association, the American Sociological Association, the Association for the Study of Higher Education, and the Linguistic Society of America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
racer.com

Ganassi lawyers accept federal move; judge named

Chip Ganassi Racing’s lawyers have rescinded their Motion for Remand to keep the lawsuit it filed against its driver Alex Palou and Palou’s business ALPA Racing in Marion County Superior Court. On Monday, Palou’s lawyers filed a motion to take the case out of local jurisdiction and place...
MARION COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy