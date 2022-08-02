Public Defenders and Defense Attorneys: Help ProPublica Report on Criminal Justice

Read on www.propublica.org
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and feds file dueling documents in perjury case ahead of trial
The US Attorney for the District of Maryland, who is prosecuting Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on counts of perjury and making false mortgage applications to purchase two vacation homes, detailed Mosby's finances and hit back at the embattled prosecutor's attempt to strike the word "hardship" from proceedings. Mosby pleaded...
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
Justice Department doesn't want Oath Keepers to blame Trump at trial
The Justice Department is trying to block the Oath Keepers they've charged with seditious conspiracy from shifting blame to Donald Trump when they are tried in federal court later this year, according to a court filing.
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court ‘for decades’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had an expansive goal to change the makeup of the Supreme Court “for decades to come,” according to a recent court filing that cites discussions the man had online. Nicholas John...
Trump Faces 'Clear-Cut Criminal Exposure' in Georgia: Attorney
The investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to change the 2020 election results in Georgia is the "most clear-cut criminal exposure" he is facing, according to at least one legal expert. Fani Willis, the district attorney for Georgia's Fulton County, last year opened an investigation into Trump's efforts to...
Activists, George Floyd's Family Say Ex-Minneapolis Cops' Federal Sentences Are Unfair
Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines. Tou Thao, who held back...
Exclusive: Trump lawyers in talks with Justice Department about January 6 criminal probe
The talks revolve around whether Trump would be able to shield conversations he had while he was president from federal investigators.
Judge Blocks Weinstein Lawyers’ Subpoenas for Several Witnesses’ Emails, Texts and Communication
Click here to read the full article. A Los Angeles judge on Monday ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team for his upcoming trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Judge Lisa B. Lench approved the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004, with one of the alleged victims (referred to as Jane Doe #4). However, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims, and wouldn’t ask them to notify...
Appeals court weighs if Biden HHS can force doctors to perform transgender surgeries
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit brought by nearly 20,000 religious physicians challenging the Department of Health and Human Services rule they say requires doctors to perform gender transition procedures against their conscience.
Feds Charge Dozens in $1.2 Billion Health Care Fraud
The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against 36 people across the country for their alleged involvement in a more than $1.2 billion health care fraud. Federal officials said on July 20 that the investigation involved alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. Seeking...
Judge declines to delay Oath Keepers' Jan. 6 trial
Members of the far-right Oath Keepers' extremist group charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will face jurors this fall. Their attorneys had argued for a delay, citing the ongoing Jan. 6 House committee hearings.
Judge Tressa Alioth, The First Black Female District Judge In Nebraska Wants To See More Diversity In The State’s Courtrooms
When Judge Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year as a district court judge in Nebraska, she was shocked to learn she was the first Black woman to be appointed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state has always lacked Black representation in its courtrooms. In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first woman and Black person to serve as a judge in the state. The next Black woman appointed to a state bench was Edna Atkins in 1992. Both women served as judges in Douglas County and were appointed by Democratic governors. The first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska was Marlon Polk in 2005.
Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 Million Jet Ahead of California Sentencing for Client Embezzlement Schemes
Federal prosecutors moved Monday to make Michael Avenatti’s seized $4.5 million jet an official piece of government property as part of his upcoming sentence in his client fraud case. A forfeiture application filed in the Central District of California Monday afternoon said Avenatti tried to relinquish his interest in...
Supreme Court sets Oct. 31 arguments for landmark college affirmative action cases
The cases at Harvard and the University of North Carolina could set the state for landmark opinion that could gut precedent that allows colleges to consider a student's race during admissions
Ex-Puerto Rican Governor Arrested for Bribery Scheme, Feds Say
Wanda Vázquez, who served as Puerto Rico’s governor from August 2019 to 2021, has been arrested in a bribery scheme spanning seven months during her time in office, federal officials said Thursday. Vázquez allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for replacing Puerto Rico’s financial commissioner, who was investigating a bank owner for unreported transactions, with someone of the bank owner’s choosing, according to the Justice Department. The bank owner and others paid her political consultants more than $300,000 to help finance her 2020 campaign, the Justice Department said. When Vázquez lost to current Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the bank owner then attempted to bribe the new governor with a similar deal in order to end an audit of his bank, but Pierluisi didn’t go for the offer. Vázquez’s charges, which signify the first time a former Puerto Rican leader has been federally charged, include counts for conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud. She faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.Read it at Associated Press
Washington Examiner
Congressional Democrats join affirmative action lawsuit before Supreme Court
A group of House Democratic lawmakers is urging the Supreme Court to uphold affirmative action in higher education when the justices hear arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at two universities in the fall term. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia and 64 Democratic colleagues...
VA Rep. Scott Argues for SCOTUS to Uphold College Affirmative Action Policies
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia has filed a brief along with 64 other House Democrats urging the Supreme Court to uphold the role that race plays in college admission policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. “Narrowly tailored admissions policies that recognize race as one criterion — out […]
Four Black Women Firefighters File $10M Race and Gender Bias Lawsuit Against District of Columbia
On Monday, four Black women firefighters took a leap toward getting justice. WTOP reported that veteran firefighters Jadonna Sanders, Shalonda Smith, Takeva Thomas, and Bolatito Ajose filed a $10 million race and gender bias lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against the District of Columbia. The women claim in the lawsuit that they were denied fair opportunities in pay and promotions and have dealt with harsher discipline than their white co-workers.
Phys.org
Major research associations submit Supreme Court amicus brief in support of race-conscious admissions practices
The American Educational Research Association (AERA) and six other leading research associations have submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of narrowly tailored race-conscious admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Joining AERA on the brief were the American Anthropological Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Political Science Association, the American Sociological Association, the Association for the Study of Higher Education, and the Linguistic Society of America.
racer.com
Ganassi lawyers accept federal move; judge named
Chip Ganassi Racing’s lawyers have rescinded their Motion for Remand to keep the lawsuit it filed against its driver Alex Palou and Palou’s business ALPA Racing in Marion County Superior Court. On Monday, Palou’s lawyers filed a motion to take the case out of local jurisdiction and place...
