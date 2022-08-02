Read on www.southsoundbiz.com
Related
southsoundbiz.com
Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce Shares State of the Chamber Report
The Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce shared recently its 2022 State of the Chamber report, providing insight into the organization’s community impact in 2021 and 2022 so far. “Perhaps because of the challenges of the past two years, the Chamber has never been more essential in our community as a...
southsoundbiz.com
Seattle Credit Union Opening New Pierce County Location
Seattle Credit Union is officially expanding to Tacoma. The new branch will sit in the Salishan neighborhood’s Family Investment Center, which is owned by the Tacoma Housing Authority and the Salishan Association. “We are excited to welcome Seattle Credit Union to the Salishan neighborhood,” said Salishan Association Board President...
southsoundbiz.com
Thurston EDC Awards Local Organizations 2022 Economic Courage Award
Organizations that have shown perseverance and the ability to thrive in today’s ever-changing business climate were honored by the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) at a recent Hootenanny event. The gathering, which was held in Lacey last month, featured food and drinks, games, live music, and entertainment like the...
KING-5
You just bought something at Evergreen Goodwill, now follow the money
SEATTLE — The Evergreen Goodwill flagship in Seattle is the largest Goodwill store in the world. But its ambitions may be even larger. "A lot of folks in the community think that we're just a thrift store, but we're so much more than that," said Eileen Aparis, vice president of mission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southsoundbiz.com
South Sound Senior Home-Care Provider Adds New Care Model
An Olympia provider of home health care for seniors has partnered with a Hawaii company on a new model providing more home-care options for seniors to help them remain independent in their daily life. Olympia’s Above Home Health last month partnered with Vivia Cares Inc. to become Vivia’s first affiliate...
southsoundbiz.com
State Gets Federal Money for Jobs, Training in Key Industries
The U.S. Department of Commerce today awarded two grants, totaling $47 million, to the Washington Technology Industry Association in Issaquah and Washington Student Achievement Council in Olympia for workforce development programs. The grants were among 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships across the country as part of the $500 million Good...
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
southsoundbiz.com
Commerce Grants $2.1M to Help 27 Communities Plan for Climate Change
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that it has awarded $2.1 million in growth management planning grants to help King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties — and several cities within them specifically — plan for local climate change impacts. As a part of their 10-year planning cycle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
UW expert says the housing market is the key factor causing homelessness
Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to Homelessness is a Housing Problem, a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern. Colburn is an assistant professor of real...
cn2.com
Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | Open Letter to the Women Protesting Abortions on Renton Avenue
Content Warning: This op-ed discusses infant death and suicide. I spent yesterday in the ICU room of a baby who would never go home. I took professional photos of her as the chaplain stood in the corner and the staff talked to the family about organ donation. This family, who had dreamed of having another baby, calmly stayed with her as she prepared to leave this earth. Next, doctors will talk the family through what the end will be like. I don’t need to hear it. I have been here before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!. Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
southsoundbiz.com
WSECU Donates More Than $50K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington
Credit union WSECU has donated $53,250 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington as part of a broadcast sponsorship with Root Sports NW during the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season. WSECU pledged $250 for each goal scored by the Kraken in the hockey team’s first season. The puck went...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
The Stranger
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!
August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
Comments / 0