Olympia, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce Shares State of the Chamber Report

The Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce shared recently its 2022 State of the Chamber report, providing insight into the organization’s community impact in 2021 and 2022 so far. “Perhaps because of the challenges of the past two years, the Chamber has never been more essential in our community as a...
PUYALLUP, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Seattle Credit Union Opening New Pierce County Location

Seattle Credit Union is officially expanding to Tacoma. The new branch will sit in the Salishan neighborhood’s Family Investment Center, which is owned by the Tacoma Housing Authority and the Salishan Association. “We are excited to welcome Seattle Credit Union to the Salishan neighborhood,” said Salishan Association Board President...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Thurston EDC Awards Local Organizations 2022 Economic Courage Award

Organizations that have shown perseverance and the ability to thrive in today’s ever-changing business climate were honored by the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) at a recent Hootenanny event. The gathering, which was held in Lacey last month, featured food and drinks, games, live music, and entertainment like the...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

South Sound Senior Home-Care Provider Adds New Care Model

An Olympia provider of home health care for seniors has partnered with a Hawaii company on a new model providing more home-care options for seniors to help them remain independent in their daily life. Olympia’s Above Home Health last month partnered with Vivia Cares Inc. to become Vivia’s first affiliate...
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

State Gets Federal Money for Jobs, Training in Key Industries

The U.S. Department of Commerce today awarded two grants, totaling $47 million, to the Washington Technology Industry Association in Issaquah and Washington Student Achievement Council in Olympia for workforce development programs. The grants were among 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships across the country as part of the $500 million Good...
ISSAQUAH, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Commerce Grants $2.1M to Help 27 Communities Plan for Climate Change

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that it has awarded $2.1 million in growth management planning grants to help King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties — and several cities within them specifically — plan for local climate change impacts. As a part of their 10-year planning cycle...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
cn2.com

Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | Open Letter to the Women Protesting Abortions on Renton Avenue

Content Warning: This op-ed discusses infant death and suicide. I spent yesterday in the ICU room of a baby who would never go home. I took professional photos of her as the chaplain stood in the corner and the staff talked to the family about organ donation. This family, who had dreamed of having another baby, calmly stayed with her as she prepared to leave this earth. Next, doctors will talk the family through what the end will be like. I don’t need to hear it. I have been here before.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle

Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
SEATTLE, WA
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!. Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundbiz.com

WSECU Donates More Than $50K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington

Credit union WSECU has donated $53,250 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington as part of a broadcast sponsorship with Root Sports NW during the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season. WSECU pledged $250 for each goal scored by the Kraken in the hockey team’s first season. The puck went...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged

Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
EDMONDS, WA
The Stranger

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!

August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
BONNEY LAKE, WA

