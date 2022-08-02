Surveillance camera shows 80-year-old store owner shooting attempted robbery suspect

Read on www.cnn.com
TruPatriot
2d ago
THIS is why the 2nd amendment is important. The store owner refused to be a victim and used their constitutional right to protect themselves. Case closed!
Reply(49)
382
RazorRamon
2d ago
Good for the Store Owner!! Hope he makes a full recovery after trying to protect himself from swine like that! Love it when a Good Guy with a gun stops a Bad Guy with a gun!!
Reply(24)
231
Frank K
2d ago
Great job….hopefully more people will support this owner. The state of California will probably try to hang some charge on this brave store owner. The business owners that view this should take this as sign to upgrade their cameras if the are old with poor video clarity.
Reply(10)
193
Comments / 450