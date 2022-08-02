Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning homicide; no leads reported

Read on katv.com
Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
Pine Bluff police have named two in a homicide.
LRPD charges second suspect in 2020 homicide of a Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New information has emerged in a 2020 homicide investigation that has led Little Rock police to a second suspect who was charged on Thursday. According to officials, an arrest warrant for capital murder was obtained and served to Brian Shields who is currently serving time at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Pine Bluff police searching for suspect in housefire homicide; 1 suspect surrenders
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pine Bluff police were investigating the homicide of a man found following a housefire by fire crews and are now asking for the public's help in locating a suspect. On Tuesday, July, 26, the Pine Bluff Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 2307...
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Pine Bluff police warns of car break-ins; asking for the public's help in finding suspects
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department said they have received reports of breaking or entering in vehicles lately involving a small group of juveniles or young adult males. According to police, these males have been primarily entering unlocked vehicles at night, and some of them have...
LR City Director arrested after allegedly 'grabbing groin area' of trooper following crash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update 2:25 p.m.*. According to Public Information Officer of the Arkansas State Police Bill Sadler, at around 9:20 p.m., a State Trooper was working in the area of Colonel Glen Road when he heard a loud explosion nearby. When the trooper arrived at the scene...
LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
Police: Little Rock pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Geyer Springs Road, taking the life of a pedestrian. According to reports, the incident happened on the 5900 block of Geyer Springs around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision happened as 55-year-old Aric Turner was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Pulaski County deputies have made an arrest after an early Tuesday morning deadly shooting.
LRPD investigating Monday night shooting at Kroger; female victim in stable condition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Monday night shooting incident that left one woman in critical condition. According to authorities, police responded to reports of the incident at Kroger on Geyer Springs Road at around 7:49 p.m. 20-year-old William McDowell was arrested and charged with...
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
LRPD investigating 4th pedestrian-involved Central AR fatal incident Tuesday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic collision that ended in a fatality Tuesday night. Officials said officers in the Southwest Division responded to the scene at the 5900 block of Geyer Springs Road at around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found Aric...
LRPD investigating fatal Monday night hit and run in West Little Rock; no suspect found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic collision that claimed the life of a woman late Monday night. At approximately 10:34 p.m., officers said they responded to the incident at 11301 Financial Center Parkway in West Little Rock. When police arrived, they found a...
Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.
Police: Man found dead inside of home, investigation underway
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South. According to reports, authorities found a man dead inside of a home following a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. Police said that...
Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
Conway police said three people are facing felony charges after being arrested in a motel drug sting.
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
