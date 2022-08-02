ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning homicide; no leads reported

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

LRPD charges second suspect in 2020 homicide of a Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New information has emerged in a 2020 homicide investigation that has led Little Rock police to a second suspect who was charged on Thursday. According to officials, an arrest warrant for capital murder was obtained and served to Brian Shields who is currently serving time at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cid#Violent Crime#Hwy 365 South#Pcso
KATV

LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
CONWAY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn

A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy