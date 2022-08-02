Lincoln Riley opens up on how USC football's move to Big Ten has impacted recruiting

Read on reignoftroy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Maliki Crawford, 2023 Oxnard Pacifica cornerback, commits to USC
Crawford made 63 tackles in his junior season and had one interception.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jordon Davison, elite 2025 Mater Dei running back, visits USC, wants to see Ohio State soon
Few class of 2025 prospects have garnered as much early attention as Mater Dei High School (California) running back Jordon Davison. Despite sharing the load as a freshman last year, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound ball-carrier has already accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers, highlighted by ...
Florida football begin anew with Billy Napier at the helm
Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.
UCLA lands Italian star Abramo Canka
Italian national team standout Abramo Canka will play at UCLA this season. Head coach Mick Cronin confirmed Canka, who averaged
USC Football Game Preview: Week 3
The USC Trojans take on Fresno State on September 17.
RELATED PEOPLE
Main Takeaways From UCLA Football's 2022 Roster Reveal
From weight changes to new faces and surprise absentees, the Bruins' latest roster update shed some light on their upcoming season.
UCLA Announces Signing of Abrama Canka
LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men's basketball program has received a signed grant-in-aid from Abramo Canka, as announced on Wednesday by Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men's Head Basketball Coach. Canka (pronounced ZAHN-kuh), a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard/forward, grew up in Italy and will enroll at UCLA as...
Prep football preview: Matayo Uiagalelei is ready for senior season at St. John Bosco
Matayo Uiagalelei leads defensive linemen to watch
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0