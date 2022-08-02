ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

lonelyplanet.com

This magical forest in Belgium is covered in blue flowers in spring

The first blossoms of spring are a thing of beauty around the world – from Japan's cherry blossoms to California's desert blooms. But one forest in Belgium is gaining attention for looking particularly magical this time of year, with its spectacular burst of bluebells. Hallerbos forest, which is less...
TRAVEL
Simplemost

Pink Sunflowers Offer A Unique Look For The Iconic Plant

The classic, cheerful sunflower can provide pops of sunny yellow all over any outdoor area. Sunflowers have the scientific name Helianthus, which comes from the Greek “helios” (sun), and “anthos” (flower). Sunflowers don’t just get their name from commonly being yellow like the sun but also from being heliotropic, meaning they move their faces to follow the path of the sun in the sky.
GARDENING
House Digest

15 Trees That Bloom With Gorgeous Yellow Flowers

You don't need a good reason to plant a tree. Yet, you'll find so many benefits when you do. Trees, as you probably learned in school, fight climate change, absorb CO2, produce oxygen, attract birds, and even increase the value of your home, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Flowering trees, such as the ones we are about to describe, also attract pollinators like hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and they bring forth a cheery display of color during their bloom season.
GARDENING
marketplace.org

Horses are again working in French vineyards

Two horses, moving surprisingly briskly between rows of vines, are clawing up weeds with rakes they drag behind them. It’s a scene that, not so long ago, you might only see in a sepia postcard conjuring a bygone age. But now, horses are working again in French vineyards. Some...
AGRICULTURE
goodshomedesign.com

How to Grow Hydrangeas from Cuttings

Every hydrangea lover knows there’s always room for more hydrangeas in your garden. And if you’re really short on space, you probably have friends who’d love replicas of your favorite hydrangea for their own garden. With proper timing and basic propagation techniques, you can grow new hydrangeas from simple stem cuttings. Just follow these steps to multiply your hydrangeas and their breathtaking blooms:
GARDENING
The Independent

Voices: My lawn is dead, my heart is broken – but my dahlias are slyly beating the hosepipe ban

Last year, I almost killed myself restoring my lawn. Quite literally. I very, very nearly dropped a 103kg hollow tine aerator directly on to my outstretched leg while getting it out the car. It would certainly have snapped it in half, and given I’d tried the neighbours’ doors just seconds before, in a fruitless search for someone to help me, I know for a fact there was no one around.I would have just bled out alone on the driveway, left to become one of those supposedly hilarious statistics. “Did you know that in the UK you’re actually less likely to...
GARDENING

