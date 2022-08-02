ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

High school alumni group moves $175K endowment to YSU Foundation

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zb10s_0h1pRfzd00

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard High School Alumni Association Foundation is moving its $175,000 endowment to the YSU Foundation to manage the fund, acknowledge future gifts and distribute funds on the association’s behalf.

The mission of the fund remains to support Hubbard High School graduates in their pursuit of postsecondary education. This fund reflects the increased scope and impact of the YSU Foundation: To assist donors and entities seeking to impact all levels of education in the Valley.

‘Really hard’: Area small business shares its struggle

“We are so thankful to have joined with the YSU Foundation to perpetuate the desires of the founding members of the Hubbard High School Alumni Association to provide scholarship assistance to worthy Hubbard High School graduates. The strength of the YSU Foundation will assure us their purpose will continue for many future generations,” said Dennis C. Robb, vice president of the alumni foundation.

The Hubbard High School Alumni Association was founded more than 30 years ago with the goal to provide worthy Hubbard High School graduates financial assistance to further their education, whether it was on the college level or at vocational and trade schools.

While the endowment for these scholarships is held at the YSU Foundation, students can attend any college or vocational school of their choice.

Once awarded, the scholarship committee monitors each recipient to be certain all requirements were met prior to funding the award. During the first few years, the scholarships were in the $150 to $200 range before growing to three $2,000 scholarships this past year. These scholarships are awarded on an annual basis.

Local Facebook group grabbing international attention

By merging HHSAA Foundation’s funds with the YSU Foundation, whose funds are in excess of $300 million, the alumni association’s investments can award more and higher scholarships.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Eastwood Mall event honors Trumbull Co. teachers

As the upcoming school year is right around the corner, hundreds of teachers were honored Thursday in Trumbull County. It's a career that often undervalued. The Eastwood Mall hosted their inaugural 'Totes of Appreciation' night as a way to say thank you to more than 200 Trumbull County teachers. "I...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Hubbard, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Hubbard, OH
Education
City
Hubbard, OH
Hubbard, OH
Society
WKBN

School supply drive at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until the end of the month
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational School#Trade Schools#Endowment#Postsecondary Education#Highschool#Charity#The Ysu Foundation#Hubbard High School
metromonthly.net

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WFMJ.com

High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley

We'll soon be seeing high school football games and marching bands take the field for halftime shows. Many local high school bands host band nights to raise money and play for the community. Below is a list of events in Mahoning and Trumbull counties:. August 15 @ 7:30 pm -...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

City of Youngstown seeks candidates for Human Relations position

The city of Youngstown is seeking candidates for the position of executive director of Human Relations. The full-time position is appointed by and reports to the mayor. Duties include developing, implementing and participating in “all Human Relations, Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity Program activities,” a news release states.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy