Wisconsin Taxpayers To Foot The Bill For Watchdog Group’s Legal Expenses

alzabob
2d ago
Republicans learned from Trump to pay bills using other people's 💰
wortfm.org
Lawsuit Against Wisconsin’s 19th-Century Abortion Ban Moves Forward
A lawsuit against Wisconsin’s abortion ban was filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul more than a month ago – four days after the overturning of Roe v. Wade – is moving forward. It’s been assigned to Judge Diane Schlipper, who assumed office on Monday after being elected...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Sends Postcard Reminders To Absentee Voters
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending postcard reminders to 3,900 voters whose absentee ballots for next Tuesday’s primary are going to an address other than the one on file. The action is being taken after activists requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Investigator's Memo Contradicts Initial Comments
(AP) The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman...
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. — Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy" and that politicians who do it are "losing," the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent.Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider." Kleefisch, who is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, is a former two-term lieutenant governor.The winner of Tuesday's primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in what...
empowerwisconsin.org
GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers
MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
MADISON, Wis. - Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates. Democrats will pick from three candidates. Republicans will choose between two. A complaint has been filed against one of them. A voter filed...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
seehafernews.com
Elections Commission Deadlocks On Vote Allowing Clerks To Correct Absentee Envelopes
The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether to undo a 2016 ruling that allows local clerks to correct mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. Commission members have been pressured by Republicans to change the guidelines, but they took no action following a three-to-three vote. The Legislature’s joint rules committee voted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin attorney general race; GOP candidates weigh in on issues
MILWAUKEE - The Republican candidates for Wisconsin attorney general are weighing in on the key issues in the race – just one week ahead of the August primary. Those include how to fight crime – and what to do with the state's abortion ban. The winner of the...
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”
Wisconsin Law Journal
Abortion ruling prompts reaction from Wisconsin
Abortion clinics have stopped performing the procedure in Wisconsin under an 1849 law that banned abortions except to save a mother's life. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the ban.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Deadlocks on Rescinding Guidance on Curing Absentee Ballot Envelopes
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission couldn't decide if they wanted to undo a 2016 ruling that allows clerks to fix mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. The commission was deadlocked on the vote 3 to 3 on Wednesday. Commissioners have been pressured to change that guidance by Republicans. The Legislature's joint rules committee voted last month to end an emergency rule from the commission that allowed ballot curing during the 2020 and 2022 election cycle, but the committee couldn't get rid of the full guidance without a vote by the elections commission.
isthmus.com
Wisconsin health official blindsided by department's about-face
The head of a state agency charged with enforcing Wisconsin’s rules regarding nursing homes and other residential care facilities was blindsided to learn that unknown others in state government had rescinded citations issued to a Milwaukee-area provider regarding the unlawful eviction of my then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. “This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more
MILWAUKEE - For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the primary election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there may be lingering questions. Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:
Daily Cardinal
University of Wisconsin medical students examine state’s future after reinstatement of 173-year-old abortion ban
The Supreme Court’s controversial Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which was released on June 24, has led to vast disparities in reproductive healthcare access between states. In Wisconsin, the reversal of Roe v. Wade allowed the state’s 173-year-old abortion legislation to be enforced. Wisconsin’s current...
seehafernews.com
Former VP Campaigns For Wisconsin Candidate For Governor
Former Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Pewaukee today (August 3rd) to give his support to Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for Wisconsin governor. Kleefisch is set to hold a law enforcement round table discussion at the Ingleside Hotel with Pence and former Wisconsin Governor...
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
