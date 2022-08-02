Wisconsin Taxpayers To Foot The Bill For Watchdog Group’s Legal Expenses

MADISON, Wis. — Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy" and that politicians who do it are "losing," the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent.Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider." Kleefisch, who is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, is a former two-term lieutenant governor.The winner of Tuesday's primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in what...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO