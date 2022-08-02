Household debt tops $16 trillion for the first time, fueled by higher inflation and interest rates

Homeowners whose mortgages directly track the Bank of England base rate will see around £50 per month added to their costs typically, according to industry calculations.The Bank of England raised the base rate by 0.50 percentage points on Thursday, taking it from 1.25% to 1.75%, marking the biggest single rate jump since 1995.The £50.43 increase was calculated by trade association UK Finance and is based on average mortgage balances.This adds up to an extra £605.16 in mortgage costs over the course of a year.Some homeowners who are nearing the end of their terms are facing a shock when they come...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO