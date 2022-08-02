Household debt tops $16 trillion for the first time, fueled by higher inflation and interest rates

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall
A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
CNBC
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
Report: Home Prices Cool at Record Pace in June Amid High Inflation & Mortgage Rates
Housing demand dropped significantly in June amid rising mortgage rates and inflation, which led to home prices cooling at a record pace. That's according to mortgage software, data and analytics firm, Black Knight. A new report from the company found that although home prices continued to rise in June, the rate at which they rose slowed at the fastest pace on record. Andy Walden, VP of Enterprise Research & Strategy at Black Knight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CNBC
Treasury yields fall to start August on signs that inflation may be cooling
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after a few key reports signaled that high inflation may be cooling off. At around 4:20 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 56 basis points to 2.586%. The 30-year yield slipped 59 basis points to 2.921%. Yields are inverse to price and a basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates tumble back below 5% | August 4, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
deseret.com
Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt
U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
CNBC
Americans are anxious about a recession as inflation cuts into their spending power
As experts debate whether or not the U.S. is already in a recession, many Americans are already bracing themselves for a downturn. Consumer spending may have a big impact on the U.S. economy in the months to come, according to UBS, which projects 40% odds of a recession in the next 12 months.
FOXBusiness
30-year mortgage refinance rates plunge three quarters of a point | July 25, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 3, 2022 | 30-year fixed rates hover above 5%
Mortgage rates dropped over the weekend but have since trended back up. They're slightly higher today, but are still lower than they were last week. Rates have been volatile recently due to inflation and fears of a recession. The Federal Reserve has been raising the federal funds rate in an...
Motley Fool
Home Sales Plunge as Mortgage Rates and Inflation Spike
Mortgage demand drops to 22-year low as consumers struggle with affordability. Existing home sales dropped 5.4% from May to June, marking five months of declines. Mortgage applications declined for the third week in a row, reaching the lowest level since 2000. Supply of homes has increased, but many buyers can...
CNBC
Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy
Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
CNBC
Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
£50-a-month rise in average tracker mortgage costs following rate rise
Homeowners whose mortgages directly track the Bank of England base rate will see around £50 per month added to their costs typically, according to industry calculations.The Bank of England raised the base rate by 0.50 percentage points on Thursday, taking it from 1.25% to 1.75%, marking the biggest single rate jump since 1995.The £50.43 increase was calculated by trade association UK Finance and is based on average mortgage balances.This adds up to an extra £605.16 in mortgage costs over the course of a year.Some homeowners who are nearing the end of their terms are facing a shock when they come...
US News and World Report
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike
(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
FOXBusiness
Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages
Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
Comments / 0