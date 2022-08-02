ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Household debt tops $16 trillion for the first time, fueled by higher inflation and interest rates

By Jeff Cox, @jeff.cox.7528, @JeffCoxCNBCcom
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#Household Debt#Mortgage#Student Debt#Business Personal Finance#Americans
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall

A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Report: Home Prices Cool at Record Pace in June Amid High Inflation & Mortgage Rates

Housing demand dropped significantly in June amid rising mortgage rates and inflation, which led to home prices cooling at a record pace. That's according to mortgage software, data and analytics firm, Black Knight. A new report from the company found that although home prices continued to rise in June, the rate at which they rose slowed at the fastest pace on record. Andy Walden, VP of Enterprise Research & Strategy at Black Knight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall to start August on signs that inflation may be cooling

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after a few key reports signaled that high inflation may be cooling off. At around 4:20 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 56 basis points to 2.586%. The 30-year yield slipped 59 basis points to 2.921%. Yields are inverse to price and a basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
deseret.com

Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt

U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Home Sales Plunge as Mortgage Rates and Inflation Spike

Mortgage demand drops to 22-year low as consumers struggle with affordability. Existing home sales dropped 5.4% from May to June, marking five months of declines. Mortgage applications declined for the third week in a row, reaching the lowest level since 2000. Supply of homes has increased, but many buyers can...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy

Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
BUSINESS
The Independent

£50-a-month rise in average tracker mortgage costs following rate rise

Homeowners whose mortgages directly track the Bank of England base rate will see around £50 per month added to their costs typically, according to industry calculations.The Bank of England raised the base rate by 0.50 percentage points on Thursday, taking it from 1.25% to 1.75%, marking the biggest single rate jump since 1995.The £50.43 increase was calculated by trade association UK Finance and is based on average mortgage balances.This adds up to an extra £605.16 in mortgage costs over the course of a year.Some homeowners who are nearing the end of their terms are facing a shock when they come...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike

(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages

Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy