Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
USC Football Game Preview: Week 3
The USC Trojans take on Fresno State on September 17.
Fresno State QB Jake Haener has already started to watch video of his first few opponents
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday morning, the Fresno State football team was out on the practice field again for Day Two of fall camp. The Bulldogs, who are still only in helmets, are obviously working towards the season opener against Cal Poly on September 1st. Senior quarterback Jake Haener told the media on Wednesday […]
This Day in History (1985): Fresno native Tom Seaver wins 300th game
NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – 37 years ago, on August 4th, 1985, Tom Seaver won his 300th game. Seaver, who was 40 years old and pitching for the White Sox at the time, was pitching at Yankee Stadium. Chicago beat New York that day, 4-1. The Fresno native became the 17th pitcher in Major League Baseball […]
California’s Top 50 high school football teams: Two-way standout Brandon Ramirez leads No. 35 San Joaquin Memorial
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the San Joaquin Memorial Panthers of the CIF Central Section, the No. 35 team in our countdown. SAN JOAQUIN MEMORIAL TEAM PAGE | 2022 FALL FOOTBALL SCHEDULEHEAD COACHAnthony ...
allsportstucson.com
PODCAST: 2022 Sunnyside Little League Intermediate Baseball Team at Wings Over Broadway
The Sunnyside Little Intermediate All-Stars team that won the District 12 and state championship this summer was a guest of the All Sports Tucson Talk Podcast on Tuesday night at Wings Over Broadway at Camino Seco. Sunnyside reached the semifinal round of the West Regional at Nogales before falling short against Southern California. Many of the players were part of the Sunnyside Majors team last summer that won the District 12 title and went deep into the state tournament.
Madera Tribune
New year brings excitement for MUSD AD
Madera Unified School District’s Director of Athletics Marty Bitter, right, stands with, from left, Matilda Torres High School Athletic Director Jordan Murphy, Madera F.A.N. President Ryan Desmond and Madera South High School Athletic Director Andrea Devine after receiving a check from the Madera F.A.N. organization. Bitter stood in for Madera High School Athletic Director John Fernandez.
GV Wire
Field of Clovis Council Hopefuls Grows. Here’s the Latest List
An argument can be made that the most rambunctious thing about Clovis is the annual rodeo. Voters rarely have the chance to elect a new councilmember. With no term limits, once a city councilmember is elected, they tend to stay for decades. In November, three positions are on the same at-large ballot. There are two open seats.
Fresno rent prices drop, buck nationwide trend
It's a small victory but at least the numbers are trending in the right direction.
Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds
Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois
(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The educational excellence of the 1872 Academy School
The following is quoted in full from Leon L. Loofbouros’s 1950 book, “In Search of God’s Gold.” It was published under the auspices of the Historical Society of the California-Nevada Annual Conference of the Methodist Church and in cooperation with the College of the Pacific, Stockton.
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Legendary Steve Perry makes return to hometown, Hanford
Legendary "Journey" frontman Steve Perry made a return to his hometown of Hanford.
Fresno drops out of pilot project letting bars open till 4 a.m. Will WeHo follow suit?
Last call in Fresno will remain 2 a.m. After a public backlash, Mayor Jerry Dyer has withdrawn his city from a pilot project that would allow a limited number of California cities — including West Hollywood — to permit bars to stay open until 4 a.m., according to the Fresno Bee.
Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno
Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
yourcentralvalley.com
These roads will take you to California’s highest places
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has scenic roads that pass through coastal, forest, desert and country areas, but which paved roads will get you to some of California’s highest locations?. Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of...
On second thought: Jury convicts Fresno barber of 2nd-degree murder
A Fresno barber is now a convicted murderer after a jury's verdict in his second trial for killing a co-worker at Colima's Fade Shop.
