Fresno, CA

allsportstucson.com

PODCAST: 2022 Sunnyside Little League Intermediate Baseball Team at Wings Over Broadway

The Sunnyside Little Intermediate All-Stars team that won the District 12 and state championship this summer was a guest of the All Sports Tucson Talk Podcast on Tuesday night at Wings Over Broadway at Camino Seco. Sunnyside reached the semifinal round of the West Regional at Nogales before falling short against Southern California. Many of the players were part of the Sunnyside Majors team last summer that won the District 12 title and went deep into the state tournament.
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

New year brings excitement for MUSD AD

Madera Unified School District’s Director of Athletics Marty Bitter, right, stands with, from left, Matilda Torres High School Athletic Director Jordan Murphy, Madera F.A.N. President Ryan Desmond and Madera South High School Athletic Director Andrea Devine after receiving a check from the Madera F.A.N. organization. Bitter stood in for Madera High School Athletic Director John Fernandez.
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Field of Clovis Council Hopefuls Grows. Here’s the Latest List

An argument can be made that the most rambunctious thing about Clovis is the annual rodeo. Voters rarely have the chance to elect a new councilmember. With no term limits, once a city councilmember is elected, they tend to stay for decades. In November, three positions are on the same at-large ballot. There are two open seats.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds

Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois

(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
yourcentralvalley.com

‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno

Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
yourcentralvalley.com

These roads will take you to California’s highest places

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has scenic roads that pass through coastal, forest, desert and country areas, but which paved roads will get you to some of California’s highest locations?. Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

