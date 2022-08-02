The Sunnyside Little Intermediate All-Stars team that won the District 12 and state championship this summer was a guest of the All Sports Tucson Talk Podcast on Tuesday night at Wings Over Broadway at Camino Seco. Sunnyside reached the semifinal round of the West Regional at Nogales before falling short against Southern California. Many of the players were part of the Sunnyside Majors team last summer that won the District 12 title and went deep into the state tournament.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO