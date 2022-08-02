Robinhood's crypto division fined $30 million by New York financial regulator

Read on www.cnbc.com
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
dailyhodl.com
New York State Fines Crypto Wing of Robinhood $30,000,000 for Allegedly Violating Consumer Protection Laws
The state of New York is levying a fine against the crypto branch of trading giant Robinhood for allegedly violating consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws. According to a new press release by New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), an investigation into Robinhood unveiled that the company failed to maintain regulatory standards.
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
CoinDesk
Crypto Becomes Next Financial Sector Under US Lawmakers’ Diversity Lens
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has asked 20 of the largest cryptocurrency firms doing business in the U.S. to explain their hiring practices as the panel adds the digital assets industry to the financial sectors it has questioned about employment diversity. Waters, who...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
Washington Examiner
Bipartisan legislation would regulate cryptocurrencies through the CFTC
A bipartisan group of senators is looking to give the Commodities Futures Trading Commission regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) on Wednesday introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, which would create a mandatory framework for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that the lawmakers involved hope will safeguard customers and digital markets.
Pfizer in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 billion - WSJ
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in advanced talks to buy drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O) for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Goldman discloses probe into U.S. credit card division
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) credit card business is being investigated by a top U.S. consumer watchdog, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
pymnts.com
Coinbase Legal Chief Urges Regulators to Fill Stablecoin Protection Gaps
While lawmakers and regulators focus on stablecoins’ potential to destabilize the broader economy and the financial system on which it’s built, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said they should be taking a harder look at another set of uncertainties that require an immediate response. Speaking Wednesday (Aug....
CNBC
Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy
Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
cryptoslate.com
Robinhood lays off nearly a quarter of its workforce amid crypto winter
Commission-free stock, options, and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood is getting rid of 23% of its workforce due to dipping revenues and a crypto bear market. Vlad Tenev, chief executive for Robinhood, highlighted his plan to reduce 23 percent of the company’s workforce during a meeting earlier this week. The downsizing comes at a time when the company had already slimmed down its personnel count by 9 percent back in April.
TechCrunch
Apple alum’s finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally
The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. It was also joined by Chargebee founders Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, Rohit Chennamaneni of HR management platform Darwinbox and Asad Khan and Jay...
U.S. FCC begins effort to write new space economy rules
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday voted 4-0 to begin writing new rules on the space economy, reviewing questions related to satellite refueling, inspecting and repairing in-orbit spacecraft and removing space junk.
decrypt.co
Senate Bill Would Give CFTC ‘Exclusive Oversight’ of Bitcoin and Ethereum
A bill introduced by a Senate committee would grant the Commodity Futures Trading Commission “exclusive oversight” over what it defines as a “digital commodity.”. The Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022, introduced by the Senate Agriculture Committee, outlines definitions for the new category of commodities, including Bitcoin and Ethereum but excluding financial instruments considered securities.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
Motley Fool
Bitcoin: Bull vs. Bear
The most valuable cryptocurrency has been a huge winner, but there may be fault lines in its value proposition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
