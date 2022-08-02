Cedar River Salmon Slam taking place on Saturday

CEDAR RIVER—The fourth annual Cedar River Salmon Slam will take place Saturday.

The event has a $100-per boat entry fee, with no limit on the amount of persons onboard or the number of rods in the water, so long as they are within fishing laws.

All boats must be in the water by 5 a.m. at the Cedar River Harbor Marina, and are required to check in with Scott Chevalier no later than 5:15 a.m.

A shotgun-start will commence at 5:15 a.m. and fishing will wrap up at 3 p.m., with all boats required to be within sight of the boat launch by that time.

The weigh-in of the three biggest and smallest fishes will take place at the Oar House behind the Halfway Bar and Grill in Cedar River at 4 p.m.

Anyone interested may sign up in person at the Halfway Bar and Grill, or may submit the entry fee on PayPal to waterwalkersc@gmail.com.

Entry fees are due Thursday.