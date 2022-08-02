Tarp's Take: Ten wins the most likely outcome for Texas A&M in 2022

Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher announced today at his press conference that former defensive end Donell Harris was done with football due to an injury and had medically retired. Harris was ranked as a four star prospect in the Aggies' 2020 recruiting class but as the 49th best player in the country and the fifth best defensive end. Originally a member of the class of 2021, the four-star prospect reclassified his academic status during the summer of 2018 and became a senior. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defender committed to Texas A&M in early November of 2018 but still took official visits to both A&M and Florida after that. He eventually signed with the Aggies, but admitted later that it was close. However, the 6-foot-3, 220 pound Harris only played in two games as a true freshman and then three more contests as a sophomore.

