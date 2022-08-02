Tarp's Take: Ten wins the most likely outcome for Texas A&M in 2022

Read on 247sports.com
Former four star Donell Harris retires from A&M football
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher announced today at his press conference that former defensive end Donell Harris was done with football due to an injury and had medically retired. Harris was ranked as a four star prospect in the Aggies' 2020 recruiting class but as the 49th best player in the country and the fifth best defensive end. Originally a member of the class of 2021, the four-star prospect reclassified his academic status during the summer of 2018 and became a senior. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defender committed to Texas A&M in early November of 2018 but still took official visits to both A&M and Florida after that. He eventually signed with the Aggies, but admitted later that it was close. However, the 6-foot-3, 220 pound Harris only played in two games as a true freshman and then three more contests as a sophomore.
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022
Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
Costco opens first College Station store
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re getting a better understanding of the events that unfolded in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning that eventually led to a shootout and ended with two men in a hospital. Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 31-year-old College Station man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into the back of another vehicle in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Raymond Stotzer Parkway. Around 2:05 Monday morning, College Station police responded to a report of a...
Wellborn Special Utility District Issues Stage 3 Mandatory Restrictions On Outdoor Watering
For the second time in three weeks, the Wellborn special utility district (WSUD) issues restrictions on outdoor watering. Wednesday’s notice is a stage 3 order where WSUD customers are limited to outdoor watering to one day a week and only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY
The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG BUST ON SATURDAY NIGHT
A Navasota man was taken into custody on Saturday night after a drug related arrest. Navasota Police reported that officers were patrolling around 8:15pm, when they discovered a vehicle with several equipment violations. Police stopped the driver, 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota, in the 300 block of Blackshear Street. During...
Bryan ISD School Board Approves HVAC Purchase Before Awarding A Construction Contract For The District’s New Transportation & Maintenance Comples
Before a contract is awarded on building Bryan ISD’s new transportation and maintenance complex, administrators are dealing with supply chain issues. Construction director Paul Buckner was before the BISD school board this week to get approval to buy rooftop heating and air conditioning (HVAC) units and associated equipment. Buckner...
