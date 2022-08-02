Blue Hole Regional Park suspends swimming for 2 weeks due to bacteria

Read on www.mysanantonio.com
City staff release Barton Springs pool test findings for toxins after dog dies
Samples taken from the Barton Springs pool Aug. 1 did not detect toxins associated with harmful algae, but an earlier sample did, according to the City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department.
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
Goat rancher looking for help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
Trees cut down for Marble Falls hotel-conference center to be replaced citywide
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. approved a new tree planting program during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The program will replace trees due to be cut down for construction of the planned hotel-conference center, The Ophelia Hotel Marble Falls. The site at the corner of...
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
We've had multiple wildfires, but how do they form?
TEXAS, USA — Over the past couple of days, wildfires have developed over much of Central Texas, including and especially over portions of Hays County, where two wildfires have sprung up. One of those being on its border with Blanco County and a new one just east of Wimberley,...
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs area this summer
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Storm Rider Fire, has burned through an estimated 200 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. Approximately three hours after original reports came in, the forest service was still reporting 0% containment (last updated at 4:13 p.m.).The cause of the burn is still under investigation, according to the Incident Information System.
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18
The dinner will be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin will host a Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18. The hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar, will present a multicourse meal with bacon-wrapped quail, Linz Heritage Angus ribeye, maple cinnamon cheesecake and more. The dinner is held in partnership with Treaty Oak Distilling and will include curated bourbon pairings to go with each course as well as a complimentary Treaty Oak Crafted Cocktail. The event will also have live music. 5:30 p.m. $95. Visconti Ristorante & Bar, 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. B, Austin.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
1,400-acre wildfire closes San Antonio-area's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
The wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg.
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
San Marcos breaks ground on 330-unit luxury apartment community
A new community is headed to San Marcos.
Heat Advisory for much of Central Texas due dangerous heat, humidity
AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central Texas from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way with temperatures feeling like 105 to 110 for several hours. Your body will need help to stay cool. The other big weather...
Big Sky Fire: Large wildfire burning north of Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - A large wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County. The Texas A&M Forest Service says this fire, labeled the Big Sky Fire, is estimated to be 400 acres and 10% contained. The fire continues to spread due to wind, terrain and volatile juniper/oak fuel type,...
Blanco County’s 800-Acre Smoke Rider Fire Now 60% Contained, Nine Structures Damaged or Destroyed
The Smoke Rider Fire has destroyed or damaged nine structures in Blanco County as the days-old battle against the wildfire near Henly off of FM 165 and U.S. 290 continues. In a statement late Wednesday, Blanco County Emergency Management said the fire is estimated at 800 acres with 60% containment.
Officials work to contain Big Sky Fire north of Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Fire crews continue to work to contain the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County. On Wednesday afternoon, helicopters dropped water on hot spots. "There are hot spots, they're mostly into the black, which is the burned area, but there have been some on the edges closer to the unburned area. We've been working on cleaning those up all day," Justin Calhoun, emergency management coordinator with the City of Fredericksburg said.
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
The Best Bowls in Austin
Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
