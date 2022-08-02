‘Little Women’: Everything to Know About the K-Drama From Synopsis, Cast, and More

While there are plenty of K-dramas to watch this August , there is a highly anticipated drama for September. Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu star in a riveting thriller K-drama about three sisters in Little Women . The story revolves around poverty, a mysterious crime, and more. Here is everything about the drama, like the main cast and release date.

Three sisters who grew up poor get tangled in an incident in ‘Little Women’

According to Soompi , tvN released the first official poster for Little Women . Fans see the dynamic between the three sisters as they are in for the fight of their lives. The K-drama centers on the sisters who grew up in poverty. They find themselves in bizarre circumstances and against the wealthy elite.

Yumi’s Cells actor Kim Go-eun stars as the oldest sister, Oh In-joo. She dreams of living a good life with her family and being well off. But her desires crumble when an incident turns her life upside down. Nam Ji-hyun stars in the Little Women K-drama as the middle sister, Oh In-kyung.

She is a reporter that is not swayed by money or power. But things get complicated when a case from her rookie years has her investigating the truth. Playing the role of the youngest sister, Oh In-hye, is actor Park Ji-hu. She has lived a decent life thanks to her older sisters’ love and dedication. While unable to afford high-end art supplies, she enters an art high school based on her talent.

The production team explains its dark and mysterious storyline, “As soon as the three sisters in the lowest and darkest place try to enter the highest and brightest place, the solid world system begins to shake.” The drama is a modern adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name.

‘Squid Game’ actor Wi Ha-joon said to star in ‘Little Women’ K-drama

Little Women stars an array of well-known K-drama actors. Fans finally see Kim take on a more serious storyline and role in a mystery thriller. Many will recognize actor Nam from her roles in The Witch’s Diner, Suspicious Partner , and 100 Days My Prince .

Actor Park Ji-hu will also be incredibly familiar to K-drama fans. Before Little Women , Park starred in Netflix’s hit coming-of-age zombie K-drama, All of Us Are Dead . She played the leading role of narrator On-jo.

While the rest of the cast has yet to make an official announcement, Little Women will star rising K-dramas actor Wi Ha-joon. After his global success in Squid Game , Wi was rumored to be in talks to star in Little Women back in October of 2021, according to Soompi .

The K-drama is also said to star Uhm Ji-Won, The Red Sleeve actor Kang Hoon, Uhm Ki-Joon, and Gong Min-Jung.

When is the ‘Little Women’ release date, and where can fans watch it?

Little Women was initially reported to have an August premiere date. But tvN confirms the K-drama will premiere on September 3 at 9:10 p.m. KST. It will debut new episodes every week, on Saturday and Sunday.

TvN has not released how many episodes the Little Women K-drama will have. The drama will likely have around 12 to 16 episodes. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to click the ‘Reminder’ button on Netflix as the K-drama is yet to added to the streaming list.

