Thomas C. Davis, 90, of Dittmer died July 29, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. Davis served in the military during the Korean War and was a life member of VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill and Amvets Post 108 in Rocky Mount. He worked for 32 years at McDonnell Douglas before retiring. He enjoyed bowling, and after retiring he worked part time at the White Oak Bowling Alley. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, machinery, carpentry, golfing, rock collecting and spending time at the lake. He liked sharing his skills with others. He loved animals, and his family called him the animal whisper. His motto was, “Motor easy and be happy.” Born Feb. 12, 1932, in Lonedell, he was the son of the late Alfred and Nadine (Bilyeu) Davis.

DITTMER, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO