Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Jo-Taun Medley, 72, O’Fallon
Jo-Taun Medley, 72, of O’Fallon died July 27, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mrs. Medley was a member of the Faith Chapel Assembly of God Church and enjoyed collecting seashells on the beach. Born Dec. 22, 1949, in Quincy, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Ford) and Lloyd Hagemeier.
myleaderpaper.com
Adam M. England, 47, Imperial
Adam M. England, 47, of Imperial died Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. England was a talented…
myleaderpaper.com
Scot Joseph McCreary, 61, Hillsboro
Scot Joseph McCreary, 61, of Hillsboro died Aug. 1, 2022, in Festus. Mr. McCreary graduated from Crystal City High School in 1978. He worked for Shoney’s ABB Combustion Engineering and then Southwestern Bell/A.T.T. until his retirement in 2021. He loved being outdoors, hunting and collecting arrowheads. He also liked animals and was a history and science buff. Born Sept. 20, 1960, in Fort Ord, Calif., he was the son of Ruth Ann (French) Yeida of Crustal City and William Joseph McCreary of St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Collette Marie Fenwick, 94, Festus
Collette Marie Fenwick, 94, of Festus died Aug. 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Nursing Home in De Soto. Mrs. Fenwick enjoyed traveling with her husband across the U.S., Canada, and Hawaii. She loved reading and passed that passion on to her children and grandchildren. She was skilled at making conversation and friends. Born Oct. 26, 1927, in Ste. Genevieve, she was the daughter of the late Martha (Baumann) and Anthony Baechle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Lili Kapa Kealoha-Wagner, 7 months, Imperial
Lili Kapa Kealoha-Wagner, 7 months, of Imperial died July 31, 2022, at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Born Dec. 29, 2021, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Nichole (Bishop) Kefil of Imperial and Anthony K. Wagner of Imperial. She is survived by six siblings: Kalani Kealoha-Wagner, Joseph...
myleaderpaper.com
Betty Marler-Schmitt, 84, Festus
Betty Marler-Schmitt, 84, of Festus died July 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Marler-Schmitt was a homemaker. Born Oct. 23, 1937, in Rogersville, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Clayton Charlie Bates and Effie Gertrude (Lovell) Bates Dismukes and the stepdaughter of the late J.D. Dismukes. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Radie L. Marler .
myleaderpaper.com
Sandra Joyce Langman, 77, Festus
Sandra Joyce Langman, 77, of Festus died July 19, 2022, at her home. Ms. Langman loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved talking, listening laughing and learning about others, and her sassy personality and unique outlook on life kept those around her smiling. Born May 30, 1945, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Marie Edna (DeGeare) Frank and Jerome Leo Heibel.
myleaderpaper.com
Doris Clara Sipe, 88, St. Louis
Doris Clara Sipe, 88, of St. Louis, died July 31, 2022. Mrs. Sipe served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. She was a registered nurse at John Cochran Hospital. She was a longtime garden club member. She enjoyed being outdoors and travelling with friends. Born Dec. 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Viola Blakey and Ervin Guebert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Leon W. Sellers, 86, Imperial
Leon W. Sellers, 86, of Imperial died July 29, 2022. Mr. Sellers was a member of the I.B.E.W. and a retired Chrysler electrician. He served for many years as a bus captain. He was an all-around handyman and fabricator. He also was a Sunday school teacher and the unofficial “candy man” at Meramec Heights Assembly of God. In recent years, he attended the Sanctuary in Otto. Born Nov. 15, 1935, in Dillard, he was the son of the late Walter F. and Phoeba Jane (Worley) Sellers.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Aug. 4-11
Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., Arnold Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Road. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. August donors receive $10 gift card. Call 314-658-2000. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays,...
myleaderpaper.com
Thomas C. Davis, 90, Dittmer
Thomas C. Davis, 90, of Dittmer died July 29, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. Davis served in the military during the Korean War and was a life member of VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill and Amvets Post 108 in Rocky Mount. He worked for 32 years at McDonnell Douglas before retiring. He enjoyed bowling, and after retiring he worked part time at the White Oak Bowling Alley. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, machinery, carpentry, golfing, rock collecting and spending time at the lake. He liked sharing his skills with others. He loved animals, and his family called him the animal whisper. His motto was, “Motor easy and be happy.” Born Feb. 12, 1932, in Lonedell, he was the son of the late Alfred and Nadine (Bilyeu) Davis.
myleaderpaper.com
Opal Elaine Sickman, 89, Festus
Opal Elaine Sickman, 89, of Festus died July 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Sickman was a farmer and homemaker. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in French Village. Born Aug. 1, 1932, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Genevieve (Sewald) and Charles Sickman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Keith Bass, 46, De Soto
Keith Bass, 46, of De Soto died July 27, 2022, in Washington, Mo. Mr. Bass was born July 5, 1976, in Sikeston, the son of Edna Bass of Mountain View, and grew up in Bertrand where he attended Charleston High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy, then returned to the area and worked as an engineer for Union Pacific. He was a member of the BLET and VFW and served with the National Guard. He enjoyed making jokes, summertime, being on the river and beach, grilling, smoking meats, staying busy, good music, cold beer, telling stories and spending time with family.
myleaderpaper.com
Gwen Elizabeth Cook, 61, Festus
Gwen Elizabeth Cook, 61, of Festus died July 29, 2022, at her home. Ms. Cook was a stocker for the Twin City Walmart store. Born June 1, 1961, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Margaret (Redmond) Cook of Farmington. In addition to her mother, she is survived by...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only p
Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only permits are among the suggestions the state Department of Conservation is considering for increasing deer harvest, beginning in counties like Jefferson where chronic wasting disease has been detected. The suggested changes include increasing the number of antlerless deer permits available during the...
myleaderpaper.com
Take it to heart and learn from my mistake
If you think exercise and physical fitness are the fountain of youth or an insurance policy against serious health problems, I’ve got news for you. In the predawn hours of May 8, I landed in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital Jefferson with life-threatening arrhythmia, the clinical term for an out-of-control heartbeat. It was registering 200 beats a minute when a team of doctors and nurses descended on me in a trauma room. My abdomen, from my waist to my sternum, was a five-alarm fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Families need to register school children for free or reduced-price meals
Jefferson County students no longer will receive free school meals, so school district officials are urging local families with school-aged children to complete applications for free and reduced-cost meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture no longer is funding free school breakfasts and lunches after providing...
myleaderpaper.com
Churches team up to help families get ready for school
Several Lutheran churches in Jefferson County are teaming up to provide families with back-to-school supplies. The eighth annual Grace Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at Cedar Hill Lutheran Church, 8600 Silver Lane. “It is basically a way to give back to the community at...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely OKs $482,687 for street repaving
Pevely residents soon will notice repaving work going on around the city. The Pevely Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 July 18 to award a $482,687 contract to Jokerst Paving and Contracting in Festus to complete this summer’s asphalt overlay projects. The company submitted the lowest of two bids for...
myleaderpaper.com
Purses stolen from vehicles at Hilltop Village Pool in Eureka
Eureka Police are trying to identify a man seen in surveillance video in a subdivision pool parking lot about a half hour before two women reported their vehicles were broken into and their purses stolen. One of the women said she had $50 in her purse, police reported. Officers were...
Comments / 0