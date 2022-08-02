ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook dad calls Alex Jones a coward after the far-right conspiracy theorist didn't show up in court to hear his testimony

By Natalie Musumeci,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtvLI_0h1pQ4Zu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Cqxi_0h1pQ4Zu00
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

  • A Sandy Hook dad called Alex Jones a coward while testifying in Jones' defamation case.
  • Neil Heslin's son, Jesse, was 6-years-old when he was killed in the 2012 mass shooting.
  • Heslin said he hoped this trial will hold Jones accountable for his falsehoods about the shooting.

The father of one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre slammed Alex Jones as "cowardly" after the far-right conspiracy theorist broadcaster didn't show up in a Texas courtroom to hear his testimony during Jones' defamation damages trial .

"I think it's disrespect. I think it's a cowardly act of Alex Jones not facing me here in this courtroom," Neil Heslin said on Tuesday when asked by his attorney how it makes him feel that Jones did not show up in court as he took the witness stand.

Jones — who has only attended some of the trial in Austin and is expected to testify in his own defense — "has not had the courage to face me at this moment," Heslin said.

Jones' attorney previously told the court that Jones has a "medical condition" that may prevent him from attending the trial, though the lawyer didn't go into detail.

Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis have sued Jones, the founder of InfoWars, and his media company Free Speech Systems, for defamation over his falsehoods about the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, mass shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

In the aftermath of the massacre, Jones repeatedly told his audience that the shooting was a "giant hoax" staged by the government with "crisis actors."

Heslin and Lewis experienced torment and harassment for years by Jones' followers, thanks to the broadcaster's decadelong "massive campaign of lies" about the shooting, another lawyer for the parents previously said in court.

Heslin told the jury Tuesday that he has endured a "living hell" due to the "negligence and recklessness of Alex Jones and the propaganda that he peddled for his own profits and success."

Two years ago someone shot at Heslin's house, he said, calling it "disturbing."

"My life has been threatened," Heslin said. "I fear for my life, I fear for my safety and my family's safety."

As for any possible apology, Heslin said: "Alex Jones' apologies are worthless."

Heslin said he sought monetary damages because Jones' words are insincere and he wants this to serve as a deterrent so he doesn't continue spreading lies.

"Don't turn around and say you're sorry and recklessly turn around and do what you did before," he said.

Jones has a platform and had a "very strong voice," he said.

"This trial is the only way I can restore my credibility and my reputation," Heslin said.

Jones has already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court and a court in Connecticut for his depiction of the rampage — the deadliest school shooting in American history.

The jury in the trial will determine how much money Jones must pay to Heslin and Lewis, who are seeking $150 million in compensatory damages.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CT
State
Connecticut State
Boston Globe

Lies for profit: Can Sandy Hook parents shut Alex Jones down?

AUSTIN, Texas — When viral lies harm private people, are the courts their best refuge? A trial to decide how much conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones must pay a Sandy Hook family for defaming them attempts to answer that question. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis,...
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
FOX 61

A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theorist#Shooting#Coward#Capitol Hill#Ap Photo#Free Speech Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Voters Face Thursday Deadline to Register With a Party Online Before Primary

Unaffiliated Connecticut residents seeking to cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election are facing deadlines today to become members of a political party by mail or online. Voters must be affiliated with a party in order to participate in that party’s primary election next week. While in-person registration remains an option until Monday, voters planning on making those changes from home were just about out of time on Thursday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Your Guide to the August 2022 Primary Election in Connecticut

The Connecticut primary is coming up on Aug. 9 and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Insider

Insider

516K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy