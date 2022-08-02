Marshall Farmers Market to return to downtown location in 2023

The Marshall Farmers Market, which operates out of downtown Marshall each Sunday from May through October, will remain at its current location for a fifth year in 2023.

The market, which is located at the community parking lot across from Ace Hardware and The Fox Bar and Grille on Main Street, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday during the summer, according to its Facebook page.

Market organizer Scott Michalak said in a statement to the Courier that the market is “dedicated to the original vision of bringing a true farmers market to the Marshall area and filling the void of a grocery store for a portion of the year.”

Products sold include fresh cheese curds, Great Harvest breads, local produce, fresh flower bouquets, honey, canned goods, local meats and more. Great Harvest Bread Company was even nominated as the best breadmaker in southern Wisconsin this year.

“Just like the Madison farmers market on the square, we are sticking to our vision of connecting area producers with area residents,” Michalak said. “We appreciate seeing our customers each Sunday and are celebrating our fourth successful season this year.”

Michalak added that the market donates some of its sales from the last Sunday of the season to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation, including $960 in 2021, and he said that the market is always looking to add new potential vendors.

For more information on the Marshall Farmers Market, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MarshallFarmersMarketWI/ .