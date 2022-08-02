'Birding backpacks' at Botetourt libraries are available for birdwatching

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Numerous thunderstorms will be coming into the picture Friday afternoon/evening and stick around for the weekend. Rain and storm coverage will be numerous, localized locations could get stuck under slow moving strong to severe storms. 1" to 2" of rain is possible within an hour or so which increases the flash flood risk. Some areas will see hefty rain totals; others will not. Variable rain totals are likely, most of us will see near 0.5" but some won't see much at all. 70% of the area will see rain.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO