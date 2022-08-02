'Birding backpacks' at Botetourt libraries are available for birdwatching

Read on wset.com
WSET
B&C Sports to give away 1 million sports cards at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 30-year celebration of B&C Sports falls on August 6, National Baseball Card Day. To celebrate 30 years in business, the store announced it will give out 1 million sports cards on Saturday. With any purchase of $10, customers will be given some cards. There's...
WSET
Weather uncertainty prompts 'Movies in the Park' cancellation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With an uncertain weather forecast for Friday, the Downtown Lynchburg Association has decided to cancel one of its events. Friday evening's "Movies in the Park" has been canceled. Anna Pretty, a spokesperson for the DLA, says a rain date for the movie "Tangled" has been...
WSET
Roanoke Wildlife Center cares for rescued bobcat found in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, the Eagle-eyed rescuers in Lynchburg noticed a young bobcat kitten alone and coming up to their cat feeding station in poor condition. Luckily, they said they were able to rescue it and it's a good thing they did because the kitten was badly anemic, dehydrated, and covered in ticks. They were able to take care of him and get him to recovery.
WSET
Women's boutique opens in Downtown Lynchburg offering clothing, special gift baskets
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new boutique open in Downtown Lynchburg for women. On Church Street near 12th Street, shoppers will find Sylvia's Boutique. The owner, Sylvia Kee, said that this has been a dream of hers for a while. Ever since she was a child, she...
WSET
New local bookstore brings in crazy savings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're in need of a few or several books, there's a new store in Lynchburg that can help with that problem. Books by the pound sells books by the pound. Inside this converted battery factory on Carroll Avenue, there are thousands of books and...
WSET
Blind, hard of hearing dog, Zo, looking for a forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society is looking for a potential adopter or foster for Zo. Zo needs someone now more than ever. He is hard of hearing and oftentimes can't smell. The Humane Society's medical team also made the difficult but necessary decision to remove Zo's...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
WSET
Branch Group opens new headquarters in City of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Construction company, Branch Group, has opened its new headquarters in the City of Roanoke. The city shared the news about the ribbon cutting on its Facebook page. The Branch Group's new headquarters is 58,000 square feet, and allows for expansion and consolidation of its three...
WSET
Drag queen says show is 'about love & inclusivity' following controversy in Bedford Co.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The performer of a planned drag show on school grounds is set to perform his show at a new venue on Thursday night. In July, some Bedford County parents and residents voiced concerns that the drag show being held on school grounds was inappropriate. Jefferson...
WSET
Central Virginia Communities celebrate National Night Out
(WSET) — Communities across our area came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. Police officers and residents say this event is all about forming stronger relationships with each other. In Lynchburg, folks at Maple Ridge Apartments joined together for National Night Out. Dorothy Hall has led the complex's...
WSET
Police looking to identify man at Rocky Mount Walmart
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department needs the community's help to identify a man seen at a Walmart in the area. The department said via a Facebook post on Thursday, "It appears to have been a miscommunication with the checking out process at Walmart and would like to speak with him."
WSET
National D-Day Memorial gets $8,000 grant
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford Virginia is getting an $8,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial. The project is called "Someone Talked" a podcast of the National D-Day Memorial. This series of podcasts on the history of World War II features conversations between the prolific WWII historian John McManus...
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
WSET
Roanoke fire units extinguish small structure fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A small structure fire in Roanoke was quickly extinguished by Roanoke Fire-EMS units when they discovered a small blaze in the kitchen of a home after reports of a fire. The fire was determined to be an accidental grease fire, and the house's occupant suffered...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at Smith Mountain Lake. According to David Smitherman's complaint, the incident happened Sunday at The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook. Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake by Caitlyn Frolo...
WSET
Storm chances increase Friday and Saturday with localized flooding possible
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Numerous thunderstorms will be coming into the picture Friday afternoon/evening and stick around for the weekend. Rain and storm coverage will be numerous, localized locations could get stuck under slow moving strong to severe storms. 1" to 2" of rain is possible within an hour or so which increases the flash flood risk. Some areas will see hefty rain totals; others will not. Variable rain totals are likely, most of us will see near 0.5" but some won't see much at all. 70% of the area will see rain.
WSET
FBI recognizes Lynchburg & Floyd schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The FBI developed a cyber challenge for school children to recognize and respond to online threats. Linkhorne Middle School and Floyd Elementary School are recognized by the FBI for their students' consistent participation. The cyber challenge, called the "FBI's Safe Online Surfing" was designed with...
WSET
Section of Wards Road to close for maintenance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A portion of Wards Road will be closed for mobile crews to work overnight. The outside southbound lane in the 2000-block of Wards Road will be closed for Verizon crews accessing a utility hole in that area. The closure will begin Monday, August 8 at...
WSET
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.
(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
