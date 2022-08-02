ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

Caldwell County man charged with attempted murder

By Nick Ingram
kq2.com
 3 days ago
kchi.com

Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Jail

A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kidder, MO
Caldwell County, MO
Kingston, MO
Caldwell County, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMZU

Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape

LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two

A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge

A Lathrop man faces a felony drug charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say David Lee Miller faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday. The court set Miller’s bond...
LATHROP, MO
KRMG

Missouri man charged with attempted murder after shooting at plane

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing a list of charges, including attempted murder, after sheriff’s deputies in Missouri said he fired shots at an airplane. Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release that they had arrested Donald V. Bates Jr. after serving a search warrant at his home. Bates is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report two arrests

A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash

A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident

CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
CAMERON, MO

