Caldwell County man charged with attempted murder

Independence man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
A Jackson County jury convicted Brandon McDaniel, of Independence, with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend Oriana Starr.
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
KMZU
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
kttn.com
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
KCTV 5
2 charged following undercover investigation into operators of catalytic converter buying business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An undercover investigation into a Kansas City business that buys catalytic converters led to prosecutors filing charges against two men. William Hackney and Jonathan Hackney are charged with felony receiving stolen property. According to court documents, when officers did covert surveillance on the operators of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge
A Lathrop man faces a felony drug charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say David Lee Miller faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday. The court set Miller’s bond...
Missouri man charged with attempted murder after shooting at plane
CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing a list of charges, including attempted murder, after sheriff’s deputies in Missouri said he fired shots at an airplane. Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release that they had arrested Donald V. Bates Jr. after serving a search warrant at his home. Bates is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Leawood woman charged with battery against election canvasser
A 37-year-old Leawood woman is facing municipal misdemeanor battery charges in connection to an incident Sunday with an election canvasser.
Police identify victim killed in deadly crash Tuesday in Kansas City, MO
Police Friday identified a man that was killed earlier this week in a crash near E. 31st St and Van Brunt Boulevard.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
northwestmoinfo.com
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify victim in fatal shooting near 50th, Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening near East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. On Tuesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as George Richards, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities said that officers were patrolling the area of...
KCMO police officers find victim shot to death while conducting routine patrol
KCMO police officers found a homicide victim Monday evening on the side of Bellefontaine Avenue near East 50th Street.
