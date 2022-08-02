Executive Director of the Senior Bowl lists Wolverine offense as unit to watch in 2022

Read on saturdaytradition.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
In-state prospect, 3-star DL opts to walk-on at Wisconsin over Power 5 offers
Will McDonald, a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023, did not receive an official scholarship offer from Wisconsin. That has not deterred McDonald as he has committed as a walk-on to the Badgers per his 247 Sports player page. McDonald, a 6-foot-4 and 235 lb. defensive lineman out of...
Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'
Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
Big Ten Network host names Nebraska's standout non-QB transfer in camp
In the transfer portal era, teams can address depth issues or lack of playmakers with plug-and-play solutions that can give a squad a big boost. Scott Frost turned to the transfer portal to boost his 2022 recruiting class, loading up on 15 transfers. Big Ten Network host Dave Revsine visited...
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch shares high praise of Rahmir Johnson's attitude, work ethic
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch can’t say enough about Rahmir Johnson. While special teams work is sometimes limited to reserves who don’t see the field on offense or defense for some squads, Johnson is an important member of Busch’s Huskers special teams unit. “He’s part of...
Defensive back grad transfer officially added to Illinois roster, per Bret Bielema
Once committed to play rugby at Oklahoma, Terrell Jennings ultimately went the football route, starting in the JUCO ranks and later in FCS before latching on with Division 2 Minnesota State, the same program that produced NFL star Adam Thielen. Now, Jennings is with Illinois as a graduate transfer, and...
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Ohio State football tabs 7 players as Iron Buckeyes for 2022
Ohio State football entered fall camp this week and is gearing up for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes also honored a select group of players from the 2022 squad. 7 players received the designation as “Iron Buckeyes,” a select label for only certain individuals. Ohio State listed the honor as awarded due to “Unquestionable training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, leadership & grind.”
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship winner entering 2022
ESPN’s FPI is an interesting rating system and always provides some nuggets throughout the college football season. The system is also predicting who has a shot to win the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. According to the Football Power Index, there are 9 B1G teams with at least a 1%...
Canadian 2023 big man reclassifying to 2022; announces 2 B1G schools in top 4
Cyril Martynov was born in Canada, but currently plays for The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. If the name sounds familiar, it’s the same prep program that produced 2-time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah. The 6-foot, 11-inch center originally was a member of the class of 2023. But his college...
Ty Lockwood, 4-star TE and Ohio State target, flips commitment to SEC program
Ty Lockwood flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama on Tuesday. Lockwood made the announcement on his Twitter page and he committed to Alabama. Lockwood, a 4-star tight end recruit, will be a big pick up in the Class of 2023 for Alabama’s recruiting class (Via 247Sports). Lockwood...
Nebraska RB coach Bryan Applewhite discusses Huskers' search for 'RB1' in fall camp
Nebraska running back coach Bryan Applewhite was excited when talking about who will be his starting running back this upcoming season. Though he doesn’t have a starter nailed down at this point, Applewhite sees a lot of options available. “The competition’s been unbelievable,” said Applewhite according to video shared...
Minnesota basketball unveils nonconference schedule for 2022-23 season
Minnesota basketball is entering its second season under head coach Ben Johnson. After a 13-17 mark during the 2021-22 campaign, the Golden Gophers will look for some growth in 2022-23. Unfortunately, Minnesota has already lost a pair of pieces to season-ending injuries during offseason practices. Hopefully Kadyn Betts – a...
Brad Underwood updates injury status of Illinois grad transfer Matthew Mayer
Matthew Mayer joined the Illinois men’s basketball team from Baylor, where he played for 4 seasons and averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 33 starts for the Bears in 2021-22. He then opted to use his free remaining year of eligibility to transfer to the Illini. However, the...
From Canada with love: Illinois RB Chase Brown is licking his chops at the opportunities ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Everything’s coming up Chase Brown. For starters, the Illinois running back can finally join the rest of the crowd in earning money from his name, image and likeness this season. For legal reasons, the Canadian citizen was unable to do so last year. This summer he...
FOX Sports sets broadcast team for Penn State-Purdue on Sept. 1
West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
