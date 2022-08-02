Read on www.torquenews.com
CR’s 9 Easiest Cars To Drive - Subaru Forester, Outback, Legacy Score Best In Category
How easy to drive are the 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Legacy for everyday use? Consumer Reports say they are the best in their category. The 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV, 2022 Outback midsize SUV, and Legacy sedan are the best new vehicles for everyday use. What does that mean for SUV and car shoppers? According to a new study from Consumer Reports, the three Subaru models and the six models below are the most effortless to drive every day with comfortable seats, straightforward controls, and good visibility.
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4
We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
The 2023 Volvo XC60 Offers a Perk for Parents of Small Children: Built-In Booster Seats
The new Volvo XC60 includes a family-friendly perk that parents of small children will appreciate. The post The 2023 Volvo XC60 Offers a Perk for Parents of Small Children: Built-In Booster Seats appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
Catalytic Converter Theft Is Rising and Your 2022 Toyota Tundra is On The list For These Criminals
As more and more Americans fall victim to the childish crime of catalytic converter theft, your 2022 Toyota Tundra is priority number one for these thieves. Your 2022 Toyota Tundra is a pretty beefy truck. Aka, someone wants to steal your catalytic converters due to your truck being beefy. Now this makes it worse if your 2022 Toyota Tundra is a Hybrid because a lot more valuable stuff like censors and bolt on parts are located under the truck. This is also true for the Camry, Corolla, and Prius hybrids. Why? Well, the stolen catalytic market is currently booming. There really is no regulation in buying car parts because you don’t need to check serial numbers or report anything. Therefor it makes it open season for thieves to slide up under your car and snatch your converter.
Comparing a Traditional Car to a Tesla
What is the experience like of owning a traditional car compared to a Tesla? Will all traditional car owners adopt the electric car experience? Let's find out. We have a video from Warren Redlich who compares his friend's experience driving and using a Tesla vehicle compared to what it's like to own a traditional car. Let's find out the differences.
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Is J.D. Power’s Top Midsize Premium SUV
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the best midsize luxury SUV, according to J.D. Power. Here's why. The post The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Is J.D. Power’s Top Midsize Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Citroen launches new flagship model C5 X
Citroen has launched their new flagship model, the C5 X.Available with petrol and hybrid engines, the French firm’s latest offering is a combination of an elegant saloon, a luxurious SUV, and a practical estate car.In electric mode, the car offers a range of up to 31 miles with “low noise levels, zero emissions while driving and comfortable cruising speeds of up to 83mph,” Citroen said.The car also comes equipped with Citroen’s latest infotainment system.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiffany & Co announces plans to turn NFTs into jewelleryCharlotte reveals gymnastics is her favourite sport during Commonwealth Games visitRare male tiger arrives at Chester Zoo to help save his species
What Are Pet-Owning 2022 Toyota Tundra Drivers Using to Protect Their Interiors?
When it comes to your new 2022 Toyota Tundra, you may be skeptical to let your 4-legged friend hop in the back. Listen to what these owners got to leave that worry. The saying, “man’s best friend,” was invented before the age of the automobile. Owning big dogs came during the colonial era when French fur traders would use their big dogs to hunt for beavers and other animals. This created a bond which really diversified from a caveman giving a wolf a bone to some lady having a dog the size of a marshmallow in her purse.
Tundra Owners Say Ford Would’ve Been the Next Option if Tundra Was Not Available.
Although popular, a lot of Tundra owners say they would’ve sided with a Ford pickup if the new Tundra was not available. What this means for Toyota. The new 2022 Toyota Tundra is just a few inches bigger than the Ford F-150. This is for the smallest of the two. In terms of 4-door long bed, the Ford F-150 is a tad bit longer than the 4-door long bed Tundra. This means that Toyota’s intention of entering the pickup market makes Ford probably enemy number 1 in terms of competition. Given that most Tundra owners who owned an older model tundra are more likely to get the new Tundra is pretty likely, we could say the same thing for Ford.
Read This If You Are Stuck Between 2022 RAV4 Hybrid and 2022 Venza Hybrid
Are you stuck between purchasing the 2022 Toyota Venza and the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid? Look no further as these owners give a good breakdown. Both vehicles are very popular. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is seen as the go to compact SUV if you want a reliable, affordable, and economically friendly compact SUV. The Venza is seen as the go to SUV if you want something to haul your kids around in style and luxury. Think of it as the Avalon of compact SUVs.
GMC Reveals Update on the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X
We will see the entire 2023 GMC Canyon August 11, 2022, including the AT4X Edition 1 premium off-roading package. GMC will reveal the 2023 Canyon AT4X midsize truck on August 11, just two weeks after revealing its cousin, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. Both pickups are loaded with off-road capability. The 2023 Canyon will have a premium AT4X Edition 1 package.
Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things
Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting about many things. He says that the hardest thing for other companies to replicate will be Tesla's manufacturing technology. Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things. Tesla has a goal for all factories to be carbon neutral - covering roof tops...
