Read on www.ign.com
Related
IGN
Razer Kishi V2 Review
I was impressed when I first saw the original Razer Kishi, a small plastic accessory that turns your smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like device. Mobile and cloud gaming have seen a surge in popularity in the last few years, and the Kishi was one of the better peripherals to emerge in response to the growing demand.
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard has a low profile & optical switches
Add a super-slim gadget to your desk: the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Designed for gaming but great at everything else, too, this optical keyboard has low-profile switches and boasts Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. Moreover, its ergonomic design and super-fast response time lets you perform quicker keystrokes. Made with switches that have a shorter actuation height, it’s also backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan! Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ultra-low-latency gaming, and a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, you can pair a compatible mouse to the same wireless USB dongle used by the keyboard. When you travel or don’t want to use the dongle, store it in the hidden compartment underneath. Providing you with a 40-hour battery life, it also resists fading and scratches. Finally, it has backlit secondary legends as well as per-key RGB lighting that creates 100% RGB backlight.
notebookcheck.net
Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR: 2 kg gaming laptop with E-cores that can be switched off
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. The Asus TUF series features entry-level and mid-range gaming laptops. The devices are positioned below the Republic of Gamers models and cover the price segment up to about 2,000 Euros (~$2,038). Our review sample has a price tag of just under 1,600 Euros (~$1,630). Asus isn't going for maximum performance with the FX517ZR, but rather for compact dimensions and a low weight - the laptop weighs about 2 kg.
Vissles V84 review: A truly versatile wireless mechanical keyboard
The V84 has everything you're looking for in a portable mechanical keyboard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Innocn 40C1R ultrawide
I will admit, I had never heard of Innocn before an email out of the blue landed in my inbox offering a screen that honestly looked too good to be true. But here it is, a 40-inch ultrawide IPS gaming monitor for $600 (discounted at $480 right now (opens in new tab)) that genuinely looks great in games. As an affordable big screen gaming panel, that doesn't have the same sort of GPU demands as a 4K display, it ticks a lot of the boxes.
IGN
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Best workout earbuds & headphones 2022
Need new headphones to motivate yourself and crush it at the gym? Don't just put on any old pair when there are plenty of others to choose from in this list.
knowtechie.com
Logitech announces new handheld console built for cloud gaming
Logitech, and more specifically its gaming brand Logitech G, has teamed up with mobile gaming giant Tencent to develop a new handheld cloud gaming device. The handheld is being built specifically for cloud gaming to give gamers a dedicated device for their mobile gaming needs. The company announced its plans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSI MEG Trident X gaming PC review: "This kind of power is well worth the money"
Coming from the established Trident line, the MSI MEG Trident X 12th that we had our hands recently is the latest generation of small form factor PC's from MSI and is easily one of the best gaming PCs you can buy. The 12th is a nod to the latest generation of Intel Core processors powering the Trident X.Retailing for $2,499.99 and $3,699.99 for the top-end model with an...
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
IGN
Aussie Deals: $200 Off Logitech Wheels, Cheapest Spidey Remastered PC Price and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Eywa—it's Friday! Top of today's priorities are two wheely good discounts on Logitech accessories at The Gamesmen. I reckon it's always worth supporting an OG 100% Aussie retailer. Fighting fans should also take note of the Evo Steam sale that doesn't include Streeties, but still punches well above its weight. As I always say—stay safe and save often. See you Monday.
ZDNet
Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds, hands on: Impressive but pricey
Logitech has added a pricey but feature-rich set of wireless earbuds into a well-populated market with its $299/£299 Zone True Wireless earbuds. This versatile solution includes dedicated support for Microsoft Teams along with remote deployment and management. Let's start with design and fit. There are two colours – black...
makeuseof.com
LG Ultragear GP9: Virtual Surround Sound on Your Desk
The LG Ultragear brand is known for its gaming monitors, but they've since branched out with the LG Ultragear GP9 soundbar. It looks the part, and delivers on gaming audio, but lacks when it comes to music and there's an expensive price tag attached to it. Key Features. ES9038 Pro...
Sony Inzone H9 review: The wireless gaming headset is in a class of its own, but it won’t be for everyone
With a new range of gaming headsets and gaming monitors, Sony are planting a flag in the PC gaming peripheral space that competitors have comfortably occupied for years but will that be enough to distinguish themselves in an already saturated market?Unlike the PlayStation-branded Pulse 3D audio headset, the Inzone displays and headphones are the product of Sony’s consumer electronics division. All that essentially means, is that they have more in common with the brand’s excellent range of noise-cancelling wireless headphones such as the recently released WH-1000XM5’s.With three headsets to choose from – the Inzone H3, H6 and H9 – there...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Shooting For The Stars
Pros Sturdy and premium build Vibrant HDR OLED display Tactile keyboard Trackpad doubles as numpad Solid performance Super-fast charging Thunderbolt 4 connectivity Cons Bad color accuracy Poor keyboard backlighting Bad at gaming No RAM expansion option Mediocre battery life. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. ASUS...
9to5Mac
OWC launches new 4TB version of its Envoy Pro FX portable SSD with Thunderbolt
OWC is once again expanding its lineup of Thunderbolt-capable accessories that are perfect companions for Mac users. This time, the company is expanding its Envoy Pro FX lineup of portable SSDs with a new 4TB option that offers a bus-powered drive with up to 2800MB/s speeds. OWC’s Envoy Pro FX...
IGN
Where to Preorder the SEGA Genesis Mini 2
SEGA announced the sequel to its 2019 SEGA Genesis Mini console, the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, on June 3. With over 50 games, the Genesis Mini 2 looks like it will be a worthy follow-up to the original Genesis Mini, but the main problem will be availability. Instead of robbing...
Cult of Mac
Compact Anker 747 GanPrime Charger packs 150W of power [Review]
It’s not easy to get super-excited about chargers. But the current wave of ever-smaller and ever-more-potent gallium nitride (GaN) chargers gets the heart pumping a little faster than that or your average sleeping person, at least. And if anyone’s keeping us awake and watchful regarding the charger market, it’s...
IGN
A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC
Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
Comments / 0