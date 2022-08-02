ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

3 events to check out in the Conroe, Montgomery area this weekend, Aug. 5-7

Events include a winery tour, farmers markets and a statewide sales tax holiday. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Aug. 5-7: Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies. Round up last-minute back-to-school supplies shopping this weekend. The annual Texas sales tax holiday is when state law exempts items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100 from sales tax. According to previous Community Impact Newspaper reporting, qualifying Items can be purchased in stores, online, via phone or through the mail. The selected tax-free clothing and school supplies are listed on the comptroller's website. www.texastaxholiday.org.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

DATA: See how Lake Houston-area real estate activity compares year over year

Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Lake Houston-area homes were also staying on the market for less time over the past year than they did the year prior, and the median home sales price increased across all seven ZIP codes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land

R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Little Gym opening in Tomball

The Little Gym will open Aug. 13 with an open house event at 28469 Hwy. 249, Ste. 8, Tomball. (Courtesy The Little Gym) Editor's note: This story has been updated with details about the Aug. 13 open house event. The Little Gym will open Aug. 13 with an open house...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

New retailers coming soon to Houston Premium Outlets

Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers at 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress. Miss A, which offers beauty products for $1, is now open next to Old Navy and Journey’s. www.shopmissa.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa now open in Fulshear

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July. (Courtesy Natural Wonders Nail & Spa) Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July at 6631 W. Crossbend Lane, Ste. 400, Fulshear. The nail salon and day spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and spa packages. Natural Wonder Nails & Spa uses organic products. 346-707-8387. https://naturalwondernailspa.com/
FULSHEAR, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Houston

Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland

Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

20 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Saltgrass Steak House is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, offering portions of its proceeds to Houston Food Bank. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Twisted T Farm Store opens in Willis

Twisted T Farm grows mineral densified produce, according to co-owner Patrick Turo. (Courtesy Twisted T Farm) Twisted T Farm Store opened July 30. Located at 8181 County Line Road, Willis, the organic farm offers produce that is mineral densified as well as local vendors that operate out of the farm store. According to co-owner Patrick Turo, the produce is seasonal, and the current stock includes cucumbers, okra and eggplants. 281-799-1539. www.facebook.com/twistedtfarmtx.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August

Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers

The Spring Creek County Historical Association operates the Tomball Museum Center. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball Museum Center has been operating since the early 1960s under the Spring Creek County Historical Association. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the museum center has faced financial burdens due to operations being halted, Museum Director Mary McCoy said in an interview.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

