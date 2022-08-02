Read on communityimpact.com
5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia
Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
3 events to check out in the Conroe, Montgomery area this weekend, Aug. 5-7
Events include a winery tour, farmers markets and a statewide sales tax holiday. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Aug. 5-7: Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies. Round up last-minute back-to-school supplies shopping this weekend. The annual Texas sales tax holiday is when state law exempts items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100 from sales tax. According to previous Community Impact Newspaper reporting, qualifying Items can be purchased in stores, online, via phone or through the mail. The selected tax-free clothing and school supplies are listed on the comptroller's website. www.texastaxholiday.org.
The Fieldhouse anticipates 2023 opening on Riley Fuzzel Road
Fieldhouse will offer indoor and outdoor fields alongside a full kitchen and patio when it opens in 2023. (Rendering courtesy The Fieldhouse) Indoor and outdoor sports complex Fieldhouse has announced it is planning a late 2023 opening at 2007 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring. According to an email from Susanne McLeod,...
DATA: See how Lake Houston-area real estate activity compares year over year
Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Lake Houston-area homes were also staying on the market for less time over the past year than they did the year prior, and the median home sales price increased across all seven ZIP codes.
R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land
R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
The Little Gym opening in Tomball
The Little Gym will open Aug. 13 with an open house event at 28469 Hwy. 249, Ste. 8, Tomball. (Courtesy The Little Gym) Editor's note: This story has been updated with details about the Aug. 13 open house event. The Little Gym will open Aug. 13 with an open house...
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria expecting to open Baybrook Mall location by end of 2022
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria is a Brazilian Steakhouse planning to open at the end of the year at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Fogo de Chao) Fogo de Chao Churrascaria is a Brazilian Steakhouse planning to open at the end of the year at the...
Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off & restaurateur Gabriela Bucio heads to Houston
Houston Restaurant Weeks began Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 5. Participating restaurants offer two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The August 5 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on Houston's food scene, including a conversation with the president...
New retailers coming soon to Houston Premium Outlets
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers at 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress. Miss A, which offers beauty products for $1, is now open next to Old Navy and Journey’s. www.shopmissa.com.
KHOU
Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday
HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive. If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston,...
Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery in Spring to close, launch new concept
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's owners Caroline and Chad Cobell will close their business to launch a new concept, Kingfisher & Crow, Gourmet & Gluten Free. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) On Aug. 27, Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery will close, owners Caroline and Chad Cobell announced July 31....
Natural Wonder Nails & Spa now open in Fulshear
Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July. (Courtesy Natural Wonders Nail & Spa) Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July at 6631 W. Crossbend Lane, Ste. 400, Fulshear. The nail salon and day spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and spa packages. Natural Wonder Nails & Spa uses organic products. 346-707-8387. https://naturalwondernailspa.com/
Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland
Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
20 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Saltgrass Steak House is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, offering portions of its proceeds to Houston Food Bank. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
North, south main lanes of Tomball Tollway to be closed Aug. 5-8
The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced a total closure of the north- and southbound lanes on the Tomball Tollway—the tolled portion of Hwy. 249—near the Grand Parkway from 9 p.m. Aug. 5 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Toll Road...
Twisted T Farm Store opens in Willis
Twisted T Farm grows mineral densified produce, according to co-owner Patrick Turo. (Courtesy Twisted T Farm) Twisted T Farm Store opened July 30. Located at 8181 County Line Road, Willis, the organic farm offers produce that is mineral densified as well as local vendors that operate out of the farm store. According to co-owner Patrick Turo, the produce is seasonal, and the current stock includes cucumbers, okra and eggplants. 281-799-1539. www.facebook.com/twistedtfarmtx.
Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August
Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
Houston approves additional funds for Cottage Grove East improvements
The Capital Improvement Plan project is bound by White Oak Bayou to the north, the I-10 frontage road to the south, Shepherd Drive to the east and T. C. Jester Boulevard to the west. (Courtesy Google My Maps) During an Aug. 3 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $290,448...
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston announces relocation to Sawyer Street
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is moving to 602 Sawyer St., Ste 205, Houston. (Courtesy LISC Houston) Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is relocating to 602 Sawyer St., Ste. 205, Houston, according to an Aug. 1 email. According to its website, LISC Houston works with residents and partners to forge...
Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers
The Spring Creek County Historical Association operates the Tomball Museum Center. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball Museum Center has been operating since the early 1960s under the Spring Creek County Historical Association. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the museum center has faced financial burdens due to operations being halted, Museum Director Mary McCoy said in an interview.
