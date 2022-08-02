Read on www.wiltonbulletin.com
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
2022-08-04@8;52pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a reddish sedan that pulled over at Park Avenue and John Street. According to radio reports to area towns, 6 males got out of the car, assaulted a woman, and threw her into the car, possibly headed north on I-95. See ALL our posts, not just what Facebook shows you. Download our FREE app, and search Doing It Local at the app store-Apple and Android.
Officials Say West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitos in 8 CT Towns, Including Westport
Westport is one of 8 communities in CT that officials say have West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes. According to Metro 24/7 News and the Patch, officials say they found mostquitos that were positive for West Nile Virus in Westport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Hartford and New Haven. So what...
VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
Bridgeport Councilwoman Maria Pereira penalized after calling colleague an ‘ex-felon’
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilwoman Maria Pereira was removed from her committee assignments this week for referring to a fellow member as an “ex-felon.”. The council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt after she refused to apologize to City Councilman Ernest Newton, a longtime political rival, for shouting that he was a convicted felon during a dispute at an earlier meeting.
Elicker responds to New Haven clergy over ‘education crisis’
The Greater New Haven Clergy Association called on school and city leaders to step in and do something about what they said is a growing "education crisis" at New Haven Public Schools.
Bridgeport News: 2 People Stabbed
2022-08-03@2:29am–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a man and a woman assaulted with a knife in the 200 block of Oak Street. ANYONE WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 203-576-TIPS. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
Bridgeport Police Dept. to get 10 additional officers after graduation; chief says it’s not enough
The officers will be heading to different departments in the state, but several of them will be joining Bridgeport Police Department, which has battled high vacancies in the department.
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad
VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?
When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting
MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob
A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified. Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials. Harrington...
