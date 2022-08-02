‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater

Read on www.tahoedailytribune.com
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
7 Lake Tahoe RV rentals and RV camping sites for your next road adventure
From RV rentals to RV campsites, here's all you need to plan an RV trip in Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Things are coming together’: Brewery taking off in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Growing up in the farming and hospitality industries, David Renkert knew someday he would open up a place like the Tahoe National Brewing Company in Tahoe City. His experiences in those industries, plus a tour of duty in culinary school along with assisting in a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Al Tahoe hosts meet, greet neighborhood cleanup
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Al Tahoe neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, will host a meet and greet along with their annual neighborhood clean-up. Aug. 14 is the one-year anniversary of the Caldor Fire which reminds those in the Tahoe Basin of the very real dangers of wildfire. To be proactive many communities have become Firewise communities, like Al Tahoe.
Can scientists reverse one of Tahoe’s worst environmental disasters?
A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end of Lake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species. But for more than a century, the Upper Truckee Marsh was considered a wasteland, during a time when marshes across the country were being developed and paved over. Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left? Read more.
This Is California's Highest Elevated Road
It winds over 10,000 feet above sea level.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Train at Harveys; Day in Paradise; live music at Crystal Bay Club, Valhalla
Grammy winning band Train will be performing at the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, with openers Phillip Phillips and Thunderstorm Artis. The all ages event still has tickets available starting at $59.50 (plus taxes/fees). This show was previously scheduled for...
KTVU FOX 2
Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
KDWN
Northern Nevada: victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages
RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.
From Spain to Reno: Reno Phil's new CEO brings worldly perspective to Biggest Little City
Ignacio Barrón Viela's love for music started at his childhood home in Spain, but soon it will lead him to Reno. Barrón Viela will begin his new role as the president and CEO of the Reno Philharmonic on Oct. 26. "My parents bought me a cello when I was 5, and I remember also my...
FOX Reno
Two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There are two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding.
thetahoeweekly.com
Undoing a legacy of destruction: Conservancy works to restore Upper Truckee Marsh
Tucked between Tahoe Keys and Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe, sits the Upper Truckee Marsh and its primary water source, the Upper Truckee River, the largest stream flowing into Lake Tahoe. The marsh once included more than 1,600 acres of wetland, which was an effective water filter that helped...
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
kion546.com
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
KOLO TV Reno
Dragon Lights Festival cancels Thursday event due to potential flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Festival has canceled the event for Thursday, August 4 due to the possibility of more heavy rainfall in the area. Organizers released a statement saying that refunds will be issued for anyone who has a ticket for tonight’s event. “As safety of...
visitcarsoncity.com
Carson City, From Historical to Hip: 10 Reasons to Get Off the Highway
Carson City, From Historical to Hip: 10 Reasons to Get Off the Highway. Carson City, From Historical to Hip: 10 Reasons to Get Off the Highway. With speedier highways and faster cars, comes the bypassing of small but significant destinations like Nevada’s state capital, Carson City, who many have misjudged for being nothing more than its capital building, a quick shop at Trader Joe’s and Costco, or a bathroom break on the way to Tahoe or Reno.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months
Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
