ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Clarifies Remarks About Being on ‘Last Leg’ of Career Amid Retirement Speculation

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Leitch
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Joey King
Person
Zazie Beetz
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Gq#Fight Club
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reveals Chipped Tooth On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt smiled for the cameras and showed off a chipped tooth at the latest red carpet for his new film Bullet Train. The famous actor, 58, had a slight chip on the bottom of his front right tooth. It was fully visible in the photos taken of Brad on the carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday, July 20, as seen below. It’s unclear how Brad ended up with this tooth injury.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy