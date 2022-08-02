Brad Pitt Clarifies Remarks About Being on ‘Last Leg’ of Career Amid Retirement Speculation

Read on www.complex.com
Related
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'
On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and...
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall. "Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful." Pitt...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
AOL Corp
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Rich is Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is busy traveling abroad while performing with Jeff Beck. The 59-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in Italy getting out of a van with a woman as he continues touring overseas after releasing an album Friday. Depp was spotted helping the woman with her bag as they exited the vehicle and he headed to rehearsals.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide To Celebrate Daughter’s College Acceptance
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Angelina Jolie is boogie-woogie-ing on her daughter’s behalf. The 47-year-old actor, director, and humanitarian celebrated 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s send-off to Spelman College by doing the Electric Slide — and her sweet dance moves are going viral on TikTok. Jolie — who also...
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
purewow.com
Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary
We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet
Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
Brad Pitt Reveals Chipped Tooth On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt smiled for the cameras and showed off a chipped tooth at the latest red carpet for his new film Bullet Train. The famous actor, 58, had a slight chip on the bottom of his front right tooth. It was fully visible in the photos taken of Brad on the carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday, July 20, as seen below. It’s unclear how Brad ended up with this tooth injury.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Rare Quotes About Their 3 Kids
Parenting partners! Despite keeping their three children’s lives pretty private, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have given glimpses of their life at home over the years. The couple met in 2006 at a club, and the Oscar winner told Playboy about the magical moment 10 years later. “I had a time in my life when […]
Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
Comments / 0