French iOS developers file antitrust suit over Apple’s App Store fees

Read on techcrunch.com
Related
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
Digital Trends
Google Meet and Google Duo begin confusing merger
Google has begun the next phase of merging its Duo and Meet video chat apps into one service. The brand sent out an update on Wednesday, which will change the Google Duo icon to Google Meet. The update is largely aesthetic but is set to roll out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks. You can expect to receive a home screen notification explaining how Google Duo has been merged into Google Meet.
Apple Pay's Biggest Frustration Could Be Fixed In iOS 16
It would appear that Apple is getting a bit more user-friendly when it comes to Apple Pay on iOS with the newest version of the mobile operating system.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Begins Rolling Out the One UI 5 Beta With Android 13
Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 5 beta ahead of its upcoming Unpacked event to registered users with Galaxy S22 devices. The update contains Android 13 along with all of Samsung's own enhancements to its One UI custom skin. The rollout has begun in Germany initially, with more locations (including the US and more European countries) and devices expected to follow.
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
TechCrunch
Kakao says emoji subscription purchases fell by a third due to Google’s new in-app policy
KakaoTalk’s Emoticon Plus subscription service, which costs approximately $3.80 per month, allows users to access unlimited emojis. TechCrunch reported in June that South Korean app developers and content providers stand to see their paid subscription and service fees rise because of a recent change in Google’s Play marketplace that corners a 15-30% commission fee.
EU antitrust regulators quiz developers on Google app payments - sources
BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have asked app developers whether Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google's threat to remove apps from its Play Store if they use other payment options instead of its own billing system has hurt their business, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
technewstoday.com
How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android
The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
Phone Arena
Apple releases video answering questions about switching to iPhone from Android
With the introduction of the 2022 iPhone 14 series possibly as close as six weeks away, Apple is taking the opportunity to plant a seed in the mind of Android users. A video released by the Cupertino crew today is titled "Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered." The video...
TechCrunch
The next step in Google’s merger of Duo and Meet starts today
Merging two apps was always going to be a complicated process. Add to that the overall confusion around Google’s messaging strategy and you can imagine what this looks like, but what Google is basically doing here is bringing all of Meet’s capabilities to the Duo app and then turning that into the new and updated Google Meet app.
Ars Technica
Google’s video chat merger begins: Now there are two “Google Meet” apps
Google is officially kicking off the merger of its two video chat apps, Google Meet and Google Duo. Google announced the merger in June, with the plan to keep the Google Meet brand name while merging the best of both code bases into the Google Duo app. According to Google's PR email (no links, sorry), people will begin seeing Duo's app and website branding swap over to Google Meet this week. Google's various rebrandings are all on a rollout, so they'll arrive at different times for different people, but Google says the complete rebrand should finish for everyone by September.
Shiba Inu Unveils New Game To Be Launched For iPhone And Android Users
Developers behind meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD have revealed the name of the upcoming Shiba Inu collectible card game – Shiba Eternity. What Happened: In an update on Twitter, developers announced that they are working with Australian game developer PlaySide Studios to release the Shiba Eternity game on both the Apple Inc AAPL App Store and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG Play Store.
Comments / 0