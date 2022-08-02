Drake bringing his first girlfriend on stage is the Drake-iest move ever

Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend, introducing to the crowd his first serious girlfriend, singer Keshia Chanté . Yes — Keshia Chanté, as in the “Kiki” in Drake’s 2018 hit “In My Feelings.”

During day one’s All Canadian All Stars event, Drake hit the stage telling fans: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her.”

He continued, “This is my first girlfriend I’ve ever had in my life coming to the stage. A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart.” Keshia walked out, the former flames embraced, and the crowd obviously went wild.

Chanté then performed a few of her hits, which she's since commemorated with a photo dump on her Instagram page, echoing the love Drake expressed on stage in her caption.

"Legendary Nights in Toronto," the 34-year-old wrote. "I've never seen the city come together like that!! It was everything. A dream only @champagnepapi could make true. The most heartfelt and meaningful introduction I've ever had. Aubs I love u for life.”

The night was also headlined by more stunning performances, including a special appearance by Nelly Furtado . The duo performed hits such as "Promiscuous" and "I’m Like a Bird."

Sadly, what didn’t go down was the much anticipated and hyped about Young Money Reunion with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne . Drake took to Instagram Monday to let his fans know he was "truly devastated" the show would have to be postponed due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. But promised they'll reschedule for the soonest date possible.

Photo credit @champagnepapi / via Instagram

