US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threat of 'serious consequences.'

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss today vowed to take action against “militant activists” after her speech to a campaign hustings was interrupted by hecklers.Two female environmental protesters were removed from the event in Eastbourne after shouting “shame on you” and “green new deal” at the would-be prime minister.A livestream of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly halted as the protesters were taken out of the hall. As the audience chanted “Out! Out!”, the foreign secretary halted her speech, saying: “I think we have some infiltrators and I will wait until they are evicted.”And when she...

POLITICS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO