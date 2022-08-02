ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and predictions

By Ethan Matthew
 3 days ago
The Chicago Cubs (41-60) and St. Louis Cardinals (54-48) open a 3-game series at Busch Stadium Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cubs vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 4-4

The Cubs came into the trade deadline as obvious sellers despite coming out of the All-Star break with a 6-3 record. All 3 losses came at the San Fransisco Giants where Chicago averaged just 2.5 runs per game through the entire 4-game series.

The Cardinals sit 3 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis took 2-of-3 games at the Washington Nationals over the weekend, including a 5-0 shutout in the series finale Sunday.

Cubs at Cardinals projected starters

RHP Keegan Thompson vs. RHP

Adam Wainwright

Thompson (8-4, 3.16 ERA) has appeared in 21 games (13 as a starter). He has posted a 1.20 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 through 88 1/3 IP.

  • 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA over his last 4 starts.
  • Has a 4.40 ERA on the road across 6 starts and 2 relief appearances.

Wainwright (7-8, 3.28 ERA) will make his 21st start. He has a 1.21 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 7.2 K/9 through 123 1/3 IP.

  • The St. Louis Cardinals average over 5 runs in support when Wainwright pitches.
  • Last start: 7 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 0 BB and 8 K in a 6-1 win at the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday.

Cubs at Cardinals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cubs +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Cardinals -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Cubs +1.5 (-145) | Cardinals -1.5 (+120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Cubs at Cardinals picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 4, Cubs 3

The juice is a bit high for this matchup, and with the Chicago Cubs oddly surging its best to AVOID.

LEAN CUBS +1.5 (-145).

The Cubs cover 61% of the time as road underdogs. The Cardinals on the flip side struggle to cover, especially after a day off.

Although the Cubs are 19 games under .500 they have a winning record against the NL Central (22-21) and even if they can’t win, should keep this game close.

While the average run support for Tuesday’s starters exceeds 9 runs, there are a lot of reasons to BET THE UNDER 8.5 (-120).

The Under has hit 4 of the last 5 games after a loss for the Cubs. The Cardinals have posted Unders in 4 of their last 5 games against sub-.500 teams.

The Cubs also struggle to score when given a day off, going Under 81.8% of the time. The Cardinals have a similar problem, hitting the Under in 72.7% of their games after a day of rest.

