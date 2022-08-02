Myrtle Beach's 'Black Thai' chef is 1 of 14 earning spot in national seafood competition

Read on wpde.com
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
'We thought things were crawling on us:' Viral TikTok reveals mold in Myrtle Beach resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach is receiving some unwanted attention after a viral TikTok video showed mold in one of their rooms. The video has racked up more than six million views and more than 360,000 comments. Kelly Bruce, the woman who...
Tobacco Heritage Day is Saturday at the Living History Farm in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tobacco Heritage Day is this weekend at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway. The Living History Farm showcases what life was like during the 1900s in Horry County. Back then, tobacco was the main cash crop for the region. The event will include...
Darlington Raceway, SCDPS partner for safe driving campaign before end of summer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster,...
Ohio man returns to Myrtle Beach with family after fulfilling dying wish for dream wedding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Three months after an Ohio man traveled with his wife and children for his dying wish, a dream wedding in Myrtle Beach, they have returned to celebrate a miraculous milestone. With the help of his doctors and a group of complete strangers, Hunter Knisley...
Remembering Jacob Hancher: Myrtle Beach officer gets bridge named after him
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department will gather to honor a fallen officer Friday afternoon. Officials will be naming the Harrelson Boulevard Bridge after Private First Class Jacob Hancher. The ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Hancher was shot and killed in the line of...
A boat with wheels! Amphibious Search & Rescue Boat drives directly into NMB ocean surf
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat in North Myrtle Beach astonished people Tuesday morning, stopping beach-walkers in their tracks. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad revealed its new Amphibious Search and Rescue Boat Tuesday. It's the first of its kind being used for ocean rescue in America.
Arkansas man sentenced for importing illegal giant salamanders, reptiles from China
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 27-year-old Arkansas man was sentenced Monday afternoon for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife, a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney said. According to federal officials, Jackson Roe of Conway was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall,...
SC officials send condolences after GOP Rep. Walorski killed in Indiana crash
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday, and officials in South Carolina sent out their condolences on social media. The two other victims who were in the vehicle with Walorski also died. They have been identified as Zachery Potts, 27, and...
Grand Strand non-profit hosts food drive as grocery costs rise due to inflation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The average price of groceries is around $900 a month for a four-person household, according to the USDA. The Grand Strand community continues to make a positive impact and help those in need. Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand handed out food to...
Boys raise money for 2 new rescue devices for MB Fire Dept. by selling cookies, lemonade
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Who knew lemonade and cookies could potentially help save lives?!. On Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said that two boys named Keegan and Brody, or also know as the “Cookie Monsters”, saw the results of their efforts from selling cookies and lemonade last month to raise money for our Water Rescue Team.
Lake City looks for big things after successful off season
LAKE CITY, SC - The Panthers struggled through 2021 and the results weren't what this program expected. As they entered the off-season, players and coaches alike, had to reevaluate themselves in preparation for 2022. After a successful and self-motivating off season, the Panther have found new energy and a new...
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
Police searching for person of interest in NMB robbery
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery. The robbery happened at Home Depot, police said. If you have any information regarding this individual please call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline...
McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In late July, the case to challenge South Carolina's partial ban on abortion access for women was deferred. Moments after that action by a 13th Circuit court trial judge, several state officials joined the case asking to be defendants. The judge moved to grant...
Hannah-Pamplico eyes return to the post season in newly formed region
PAMPLICO, SC - The Raiders are heading into the toughest Class A Region in South Carolina. Hannah-Pamplico will join Lake View, Green Sea Floyds, a long with newcomers Latta and Lamar. Despite the loss of a talented and successful senior class, the Raiders return their share of talent. Head Coach...
SC family announces lawsuit following the death of a man in custody at Alvin S. Glenn
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The family of 27-year-old Lason Butler has filed a lawsuit against the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his death while in custody at Alvin S. Glenn. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. Butler was found dead in his cell...
NMB Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies, attorneys say 'violence was preventable'
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting at a North Myrtle Beach restaurant last Thursday has died, according to a statement from the family and attorneys. According to the statement, Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot by a coworker at the Nacho Hippo restaurant and died due to injuries on Sunday. Horry County coroner Darris G Fowler said an autopsy was ordered and is scheduled for later this week and the death is considered a homicide.
The defense must improve for Johnsonville to be a serious contender
JOHNSONVILLE, SC - The Flashes made the post season last fall, thanks in part to their explosive offense. The return of quarterback Malik Shippy, along with tailback Daquan Burroughs, will give the Flash a chance each night out. However, the defense most improve if this program expects to make a...
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
Day 2: SC death penalty trial challenges execution methods
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The future of executions in South Carolina is up in the air. A trial is underway this week at the Richland County courthouse as attorneys for four death row inmates argue the constitutionality of execution methods in the Palmetto state. The inmates involved in the...
