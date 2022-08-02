More than $20K in items stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine in Naples

Read on www.winknews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
WINKNEWS.com
Family members accused of stealing from woman on day of husband’s funeral
A woman is devastated after she says her family members stole from her on the same day of her late husband’s viewing. The thieves are accused of taking over $200,000 worth of belongings. A surveillance video shows three family members walking up a set of stairs before getting away...
Authorities searching for woman who tried to steal from JCPenney
FMPD detectives are looking for a woman who tried to steal $756 worth of children’s clothes from JCPenney in Edison Mall.
Narcotics lab discovered in Fort Myers apartment
Deputies arrested Javier Vargas after detectives found a narcotics lab in his apartment on Park Meadows Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Prolific Collier County burglary suspect faces more charges, 44 in total
One of Collier County’s most prolific burglary suspects faces more charges after detectives say they found evidence from his storage unit linking him to a break-in at a Naples car wash last year. Anatoly Kutsar, 40, has been in the Collier County jail since his arrest Sept. 21, 2021,...
WINKNEWS.com
Police search for 2 accused of vandalizing Charlotte Harbor Event Center with spray paint
The Punta Gorda Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in the above photos regarding vandalism at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. According to police, the suspects could be seen on video spray painting the word “BENT” on the walls of the building on Tuesday night. Police...
WINKNEWS.com
Teen arrested in Cape Coral, accused of burglarizing vehicles
Two people were arrested on Wednesday after Cape Coral police officers were called to investigate a burglary. The burglary was reported in the 2200 block of NW 2nd Place at around 2 a.m., according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Jason McGee, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and...
capecops.com
Two Arrested after Burglary of Vehicles
(August 3, 2022)- On August 3, 2022, at approximately 01:59 a.m. officers from the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call for service in reference to a burglary in progress at 2600-Blk NW 5th Place. It was alleged that after being woke up from a loud noise the homeowner saw two males attempting to enter a locked vehicle in the driveway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers man arrested, accused of making drugs in his apartment
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had a narcotics lab in his apartment. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Javier Vargas after Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers received tips from concerned neighbors. The sheriff’s office says inside Vargas’ apartment on the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive in...
Collier deputies respond to road rage shooting in Naples
One person was shot during a road rage incident near the intersection of Livingston and Radio Rd. Tuesday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies continue to investigate road rage shooting of 1 in Collier
Witnesses are describing the fear they felt when they saw a man spray another driver with bullets in a fit of road rage on Tuesday night. It happened at Livingston and Radio roads in Collier County. The victim is alive and in the hospital after taking bullets in the arm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drunk Florida man arrested for starting fight with police officer
Police in Southwest Florida arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly tried to start a fight with a police officer while drunk.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
Woman arrested after breaking into unlocked car
Police arrested Audra Marie Schwalm Monday night for breaking into and trying to steal from an unlocked car.
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it
Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Perez, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
Two suspects arrested for 7-Eleven robberies in Fort Myers
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a public briefing Monday regarding a pair of 7-Eleven robberies that took place last week.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to Tampa homicide
A man was arrested in Lee County on Tuesday suspected to be connected to a deadly shooting last July at an apartment complex in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Day, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a first-degree murder charge. The sheriff’s office did not say if Day was the shooter.
Comments / 1