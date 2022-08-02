ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

More than $20K in items stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine in Naples

 3 days ago
WINKNEWS.com

Teen arrested in Cape Coral, accused of burglarizing vehicles

Two people were arrested on Wednesday after Cape Coral police officers were called to investigate a burglary. The burglary was reported in the 2200 block of NW 2nd Place at around 2 a.m., according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Jason McGee, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecops.com

Two Arrested after Burglary of Vehicles

(August 3, 2022)- On August 3, 2022, at approximately 01:59 a.m. officers from the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call for service in reference to a burglary in progress at 2600-Blk NW 5th Place. It was alleged that after being woke up from a loud noise the homeowner saw two males attempting to enter a locked vehicle in the driveway.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

South Fort Myers man arrested, accused of making drugs in his apartment

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had a narcotics lab in his apartment. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Javier Vargas after Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers received tips from concerned neighbors. The sheriff’s office says inside Vargas’ apartment on the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it

Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Perez, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to Tampa homicide

A man was arrested in Lee County on Tuesday suspected to be connected to a deadly shooting last July at an apartment complex in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Day, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a first-degree murder charge. The sheriff’s office did not say if Day was the shooter.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

